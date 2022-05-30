Activist Ali needs help in cancer fight

A community and animal welfare activist, who has for decades championed the needs of others, is now seeking support in raising funds for life-saving surgery.
Aleeyah Amanda Ali, co-founder of The Foundation for Heritage Preservation and Legacy Creation and Phoenix Pas & Claws Rescue and Sanctuary TT, has been diagnosed with “endometrium carcinoma grade II (cancer in the lining of the womb)”.
Ali’s condition is life-threatening and surgery is set for Wednesday, due to the urgency of her condition. Also known by many children as “Redzi the Clown”, Ali has been trying to raise the necessary funds to help with her medical bills, recuperation and the running of the sanctuary, among other expenses.
Ali, who celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday, told the Express she is grateful for the support she has received so far.
She said she has received a lot of well wishes for her health and hopes to recover and continue her social and animal welfare work.
Anyone wishing to support Ali in her journey may contribute through TT Account Scotia Ellerslie Transit 95315 (3888892 personal chequing).
Ali has also set up a crowd-funding facility at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-health or, she can be reached via WhatsApp at 758-1823.
More details about Ali’s story are available at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160254149497425&id=564892424.
Giving hope, help
Ali started the Foundation for Heritage Preservation and Legacy Creation 1996 and was registered in 2008, along with a social outreach programme called “Discovering Redzi’s World”.
This was a series of “community events and edu cultural workshops conducted by Redzi, the Trini Clown with plenty Tobago flavour”, Ali stated in a release last week on her condition.
The series was dubbed a “patriotism through the arts programme”.
“Redzi is a character and children’s production company created by Aleeyah to bring hope, joy and comic relief to children of all ages along with their families,” the release stated.
The Phoenix sanctuary currently cares for a variety of orphaned or injured animals including rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, tortoises, squirrels and agouti, as well as several cats and 14 dogs. The Foundation has also recently partnered with activist Priya Ganness, founder of specialty bread company, Happriya Ever After, on a “Hops of Hope Initiative”.
The initiative was started by Ganness and allows for sponsorship of Happriya bread and baked goods, which the company then distributes to recipients via its “Our Food Support Community Pantry”.
Ali expressed deep wishes to be able to carry on and grow her activism, stating “my health is my first wealth and now I must act quickly”.