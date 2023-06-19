Activist held with firearm

A man, who police said was an activist and a nominee to contest the Auzonville/Tunapuna electoral district in the August 14 local government election, was allegedly held with an illegal firearm.
The 39-year-old accused was held at a bar in El Dorado around 2.20 a.m. yesterday.
At the time, an off-duty police constable attached to the La Horquetta CID, was at the establishment when he saw a man brandishing the firearm.
The officer confronted the man and asked him to present his firearm user’s licence.
The man was unable to do so.
As a result, the officer seized the pistol which was loaded with seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The officer notified his colleagues and officials from the Northern Division Task Force responded.
The man has since been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, and is expected to appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate tomorrow.
The off duty officer PC Thaddeus Caraballo was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) in 2019 for his act of heroism following severe flooding in the Greenvale/La Horquetta community where he is also a resident.
The United National Congress (UNC), in a news release yesterday said, “No UNC local government election candidate has been arrested, early this morning or at any time.”
The party added, “Please disregard all disinformation sources alleging otherwise.”