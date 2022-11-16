Activist takes legal action over Local Govt election

AN application for judicial review has been filed at the High Court challenging the Government’s decision to postpone local government elections until next December.
The application was filed yesterday by attorneys representing social and political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, who is contending that the move to extend the life of the current council by a year was unlawful and unconstitutional.
The team of attorneys, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, is seeking to have the court declare that the decision was null and void and of no legal effect.
Therefore, they are seeking an order of certiorari to quash the decision and have the court declare that the election is legally due between December 4 this year and March 4 next year.
Balgobin Maharaj will also be asking the court for an injunction restraining all councillors who were elected in the last local government election, held on December 2, 2019, from acting in their respective offices since the positions will be vacant come December 3.
These declarations and orders, however, can only be considered by the court if it was to first grant permission to Balgobin Maharaj to file his judicial review claim.
With the application only being filed yesterday afternoon, it has not yet been docketed to any particular judge, nor has a date for the hearing of the application been set.
Balgobin Maharaj and his attorneys, however, have asked for an urgent hearing.
Councillor rarely seen
In the application, Balgobin Maharaj said as a voter in the Maracas/Santa Margarita electoral district he was aggrieved by the decision that was announced by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi during a news conference earlier this month.
He stated that the electoral district is being ignored by its present councillor, the PNM’s Corey Selvon, who, since then, is “rarely seen” in the district “if at all”.
The district continues to have numerous potholes, the drains are not regularly cleaned, the environment is unkempt and when it rains there is widespread flooding and mosquitoes in the area, he stated.
It is for this reason that Balgobin Maharaj said he was looking forward to voting in the next local government election “for a new representative in hope that better representation could be provided for the burgesses of the electoral district of Maracas/Santa Margarita”.
Setting out the history of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill, Balgobin Maharaj said the term of office for councillors and aldermen was prescribed and fixed by the law at the time of their election in December 2019. The term spanned only three years.
“The purported extension of their term of office by one year is based on an error of law as this can only be accomplished if the amendment (to the Bill) was clearly and unambiguously and retrospective on the expressed parliamentary understanding that the effect was to increase the term limits of the councillors and aldermen, the consequence of which, was to postpone the local government elections for one year.
“Neither of this has happened and hence the amendment does not and cannot achieve these objectives,” the application stated.
It went on to add the attempt to delay the elections is undemocratic and tantamount to a deception of the electorate.
“This is because the Government’s promotion and the express intent of the legislation was to bring about ‘local government reform’ and, therefore, it could not and was not aimed at increasing the terms of the incumbent councillors and aldermen.”
The decision, he said, denies the electorate of their constitutional right and legitimate expectation that the councillors whom they elected by virtue of the last election would only be in office for a three-year term and that they would have the opportunity to elect new representatives for a new term of office.
“Furthermore, those persons serving as councillors and aldermen have also been denied their legitimate expectation that they would only be expected to serve a three-year term.”
Also appearing with Ramlogan for Balgobin Maharaj are attorneys Renuka Rambhajan, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Robert Abdool-Mitchell, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.