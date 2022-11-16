Activist takes legal action over Local Govt election

THE mother of Keisha Marina Bostic said her daughter, who was subjected to mental and parasitic behaviour and then ambushed and killed by a “coward con artist”, should be an example to women fighting abuse.

Marva Bellamy-Bostic delivered the eulogy at her daughter’s funeral yesterday to hundreds at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, San Fernando.

Keisha, 40, a teacher and lawyer, was shot several times outside her mother’s home at Drayton Street, San Fernando, on the morning of November 4. She died while undergoing treatment at hospital. The shooter, her estranged husband Shamzard Mohammed, 41, shot and killed himself at the scene.