TRINIDAD and Tobago has not let up on demands for justice for murdered Andrea Bharatt and other victims of gender violence, with a call going out yesterday for women to “shut down” the country by staying home from work tomorrow.
The national community has upheld a momentum of pressure on authorities to address crime and crimes against women, with vigils, protests and social media action and commentary continuing from last week into today.
People were moved to action with the discovery last Thursday of 22-year-old Bharatt’s body down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, Arima.
A clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, Bharatt boarded a vehicle with fake “H” licence plates on the Arima Old Road stand on January 29. Her disappearance and the discovery of her body resonated through T&T, leading activists, individuals and communities nationwide to make public statements calling for justice.
The country recalled many missing and murdered women, including 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, who was also abducted and killed last November, after getting into a PH vehicle in San Juan.
A primary concern has been for the legalisation of non-lethal weapons, particularly pepper spray, which women and the vulnerable could carry as a means of self defence.
Government has also been called on to regulate private and illegal taxis.
Candles, prayers, action
Well-attended candlelight vigils were held in a number of communities on Tuesday night, including several parts of Central Trinidad and Chaguanas, as well various parts of South Trinidad, including Gasparillo and Barrackpore.
Vigils were also held in Tobago and a vigil started at the weekend outside the Red House, Port of Spain, continued on Tuesday evening.
Another group has proposed a “Stay at Home Strike in the name of Safety and Justice for the Women of T&T”, calling on women to stage “A Day Without Women in T&T” tomorrow.
According to representative Christal Yorke and the group’s circular, the action is to demand “safer transportation for women and children” and “no bail for sexual offenders”.
“This action will continue until the demands are met by Government and the Opposition,” the virtual flyer stated.
“We aim to shut down the country this Friday to voice our disgust regarding continued violence against our women. Let’s hope our leaders take notice and do what’s necessary to protect our women,” Yorke stated in an email.
A number of candlelight vigils are also scheduled for today—at 6 p.m. on the Southern Main Road, McBean, Couva, opposite K&S Supermarket, from 6.30 p.m., opposite Rakesh Mini Mart in Macaulay, Claxton Bay, from 6.30 at Powergen, Syne Village, Penal and from 6 p.m. at San Louis Recreation Ground, Plum Mitan.
A vigil is also planned from 5.30 p.m. at the Mohess Recreation Ground, Debe, calling for “judicial reform, respect and protection”.
Starlite Pharmacy said in an online post yesterday it will be closing all its branches tomorrow to protest violence against women.
Men and especially young men, have maintained a noticeable presence at many of the demonstrations.