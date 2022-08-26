Activists: Time to ban fireworks sale

Several calls were made yesterday for Attorney General Reginald Armour to put a temporary ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.
The calls were made by stakeholders, as the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs held a public consultation to discuss The Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, “The Fireworks Bill”.
The event was hosted by Minister in the Ministry Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal.
Referencing the recent decision by Armour to impose a six-month ban on the export of scrap and old metal, stakeholders said the same can be done with the sale and public use of fireworks until practical laws can be put in place.
The scrap iron ban was approved by the Cabinet on August 11 and went into effect on August 12.
Speaking yesterday at the consultation, former government minister Stephen Cadiz, who was lobbying with members of the Fireworks Use Sufferers (FUS), said, “You can, at a stroke of a pen, ban fireworks for six months, a year, two years. Ban it for however long you want to ban it for.
“I don’t think that the committee can actually say that there is nothing that can be done now. You’ll take x amount of time again, and it’s going to be a long, drawn-out process, the consultation, the this, the that. There was no consultation for scrap iron.
“That is a business exporting $250 million, employing thousands of people. I don’t think trying to compare that with fireworks is any comparison. The Government has the authority to do something. Not six months, eight months, next year or the year after. Now.”
Agreeing with him, other stakeholders said they have been clamouring for years for something to be done and for practical laws to be put in place, but that is yet to materialise.
Also speaking yesterday, chair of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) Sita Kuruvilla said, “I think fireworks are not a priority at all. I don’t know why we even spend time worrying about it and writing laws.
“To me, there are so many things that are far more important. I don’t understand where the push comes to support the fireworks... As far as our organisation is concerned, we don’t even need fireworks at all. But, we recognise for certain events, people enjoy fireworks demonstrations. We are totally against the use by the public because we believe it cannot be controlled.”
In response, Sagramsingh-Sooklal said it was not that simple for a ban to be placed with immediate effect, but she said all recommendations were noted, and would be reviewed by Armour and the Law Reform Committee before an official policy could be made. She reminded stakeholders the draft bill was just that, a draft, and nothing was written in stone.
The committee also encouraged other members by the public to submit recommendations to be reviewed as well.
Members of the law reform committee present yesterday included senior counsel Samraj Harripaul and legal counsel Gerard Jagroop and Chantelle Latchmansingh.