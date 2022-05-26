The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has launched an additional hotline number for anyone who has information on the contents of the Sabga report on children’s homes.
The latest number is cell number 684-1455, which also has WhatsApp.
Last Friday, the TTPS launched its 627-2358 landline hotline number.
Anyone with information that can assist the TTPS’ team of investigators in connection with its ongoing probe is asked to contact these two numbers.
A team of officers headed by Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne is investigating claims surrounding the operations of community residences and child support centres across T&T.
The Express was told last week that the investigations will encompass the 1997 Sabga report, as well as the 307-page Judith Jones Task Force report, titled “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago” and prepared by a team appointed by Cabinet in mid-2021 to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes.
The “Jones Report” was laid in Parliament last month and since then, focus has been put on the findings of the report, as well as the 1997 Robert Sabga report.