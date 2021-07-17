ADIOS AMIGOS

Almost 700 Venezuelans voluntarily left Trinidad and Tobago early yesterday on a repatriation trip from the Port of Port of Spain.

The trip was organised by the Venezuelan Embassy in Port of Spain for citizens of that country who wanted to return home.

The Venezuelan nationals assembled outside the Cruise Ship Complex from as early as 6 a.m.

They started boarding the vessel around 10.30 a.m.

In total, 680 returned to their South American homeland, in what was the second repatriation service for the year and the first maritime trip, Venezuelan Ambassador Car­los Perez told reporters outside the complex yesterday.

They sailed to the port of Guanta.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga were present.

In 2019, Government had registered just over 16,500 Venezuelan migrants who were living in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hinds and Browne emphasised that the ferry was not a sanctioned vessel.

Happy to go home

Some of the departing migrants said they were treated well in Trinidad and Tobago.

But their children needed to attend school and could not while living in Trinidad.

One woman said she needed to continue cancer treatment.

Irella told the Sunday Express: “The situation in Venezuela has not improved and I came here looking for a better future, but now I have to leave because I am in a very difficult situation. I am sick. I have breast cancer and, yes, although I did an operation here in Trinidad because I am Venezuelan, I cannot get further treatment or follow-up treatment so I have to go to Venezuela.”

Another Venezuelan Mayiela Ramirez said: “I have been here two years and five months and my stay was good.”

She said she needed to return.

“I have to go for my family and for the education of my children because they didn’t have any access to education in Trinidad. The Venezuelan situation has not gotten any better, but I have to do this for my children while my husband remains here. My husband will help me financially as he works here so he will send money to me across there.”

Maya Nedia said: “The pandemic impacted us all. People lost their jobs and without jobs they could not pay rents and the landlords were evicting people and throwing them out of the houses or raising the rent, so those kinds of things made us need to think about going back home.”

She said things were slowly improving in Venezuela.

Minister Browne commended yesterday’s exercise.

“Today is a very happy day for many of us seeing the fruition of this voluntary repatriation exercise of Venezuelan nationals, and as we could recognise, the process is going smoothly and we anticipate approximately 700 or so Venezuelans returning to their homeland today.

“Trinidad and Tobago is not the only country doing voluntary repatriations. There is Colombia, Chile, Peru and Curaçao,” he said. “It is a culmination of a strong partnership between the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, our closest geographical neighbour.

“The refugees would have communicated to the Embassy of Venezuela of their desire to return home and that set off a process of planning and logistics, which culminated today in the arrival of a large marine vessel from Venezuela.”

Browne: We’re

discouraging illegal entries

Browne could not say how many with registration cards were being sent back versus those who were unregistered, but a list was being compiled.

He said those who had cards and had returned to Ve­nezuela will have to secure a Trinidad and Tobago visa to re-enter T&T, which he said was available at this country’s embassy in Caracas.

“We are taking additional measures to discourage illegal entries while facilitating the process for legal entry for those who meet the criteria. We have purchased major marine assets designed to further improve the security of our marine environments against illegal immigrants,” he said.

Hinds said apart from waiving departure tax for those leaving yesterday, the exercise cost Trinidad and Tobago’s taxpayers nothing.

