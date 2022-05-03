Many people are struggling during this Covid-19 pandemic as prices increase, while many are without jobs.
So said director of the Lowlands Mosque Kameal Ali when he spoke with the Express yesterday during Eid observances in Tobago.
Ali said adjustments have to be made in the cost of living, and it is hoped there is Government intervention. “I think this is something the Government would have to look into, because the cost of living is going very high, salaries remaining the same, so people are really struggling out there. This year, just to let people know, we got a lot more people asking for assistance for help and so on. This is an indicator things really difficult out there. Non-Muslims also come to us for assistance,” Ali said.
On the issue of the increases in gas prices, he said, “We have to look at it in a holistic point of view.
“It is like something beyond the Government control and we hope that maybe in the future, when the price of oil probably goes down, that this could be adjusted and so on.”
Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his wife, Takyana Nedd Augustine, also participated in Eid celebrations at the Lowlands Mosque. During his brief remarks, he called on those gathered to reject racism.
“We are pretentiously racist and conveniently racist to meet our political ends and we know as a country how to live with each other, that’s what we know, and perhaps moments like this should remind us every day citizens to continue to reflect racism and to reject people that peddle that kind of divisiveness in our society”.
Augustine then apologised for embracing a Muslim woman during celebrations. The woman was his former counsellor at Bishop’s High School, whom he said assisted him in choosing his career path.
“When I saw sister Melville today and she introduced herself, I could not help but just embrace her, so apologies for breaking the rule, but it also shows that the Muslim community through its members have been giving back to this Tobago community for a very long time,” Augustine said.