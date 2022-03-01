Businessman Adrian Scoon has been served a summons to attend court for offences related to breaches of the Public Health Ordinance last year.
This was confirmed by police sources who said that more than 100 people are also expected to be served summonses following an incident on December 26, 2021.
Scoon’s attorney Kiel Taklalsingh also confirmed that his client had been served.
Scoon and promoter Shadeed Abdullah are expected to be charged jointly with holding a public party and operating a party boat—the Ocean Pelican.
Additionally, Scoon, Abdullah and those who attended the Boxing Day event will face charges of gathering in a public place in excess of ten individuals, in contravention of the Public Health Ordinance.
All will be charged via summons by Insp Ramjattan of Carenage Police Station.