African snails ‘taking over Central’

Some residents in Central Trinidad have stated that they have reached their limit in trying to get rid of an infestation of giant African snails.
One California resident, Ann Hicks, told the Express that Yallery Street East, where she resides, and Yallery Street West are now literally overrun with snails.
“We’ve been cleaning up snails about five years now and we can’t (get) a hang of it, and the snails are getting bigger,” Hicks said.
‘Can’t get it under control’
She said based on the information reaching her, Carlos Street and Esperanza Village in the Couva area are also being plagued.
“We reached out to the Ministry of Agriculture and they came and gave us pellets, but we can’t get it under control.”
She said with most of their plants being destroyed, residents can only focus now on cleaning and gathering up the snails, which are killed and placed in the garbage for collection.
Hicks stated they tried burning snails before, but the scent given off leaves the community smelling like a morgue.
“I have to be cleaning up these things every single day, as they move in herds. They’ve taken over California and it seems like they’re taking over the whole of Central Trinidad,” she added.
She said it’s just too many of them to dispose or get rid of.
When contacted last week, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, Henry Awong, told the Express the issue is one for the Ministry of Agriculture to handle.
“We do not have the know-how, technology or information as to how we should be dealing with it from a local government point of view.
“The most we do is try to bring awareness, so we assist in the distribution of flyers in our areas that are affected, the Chase Village, Orange Field, Orange Valley areas, which are really highly affected with that,” Awong said.
Meanwhile, when reached out to via WhatsApp, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein noted it is no longer the ministry’s policy to visit communities to render assistance in the management of the snails, but they do advise the public on the various management practices that can be utilised.
Some of the measures put forward by the ministry include:
• Mixing two cups of salt to a gallon of water in a bucket, placing the snails in the bucket and leaving the bucket covered for at least 24 hours.
• Mixing two cups of bleach into a gallon of water and leaving the snails submerged in the mixture for at least 24 hours.
• Use of snail bait pellets or metaldehyde-based chemicals from agricultural shops to deal with larger infestations.
Continuing
the cycle
According to the ministry, spraying the area or sprinkling the pellets where the snails are will lead to their extermination. However, the ministry is advising against the crushing of the snails.
The ministry said when crushed, the snails go under stress and when that happens they send eggs into the soil, which hatch weeks later, creating a larger volume of snails, thus continuing the cycle.
• More information on the giant African snail can be accessed by visiting: https://bit.ly/malf-gas-vid; https://bit.ly/malf-gas-flyer