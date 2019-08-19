A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after sustaining burns to over 80-per cent of her body in a fire she allegedly set in Arima on Sunday.
The injured woman is a Customs officer from St Barb’s, Belmont.
A 39-year-old man, who resided at the home set on fire, was also injured.
The Express was told that at about 4.20p.m. on Sunday, the two were at home at Carl Jones Street, Arima, when they got into an argument.
The 28-year-old woman left the room, and returned with a bottle, police were told.
She threw the contents of the bottle on the floor.
The 39-year-old man told police he smelled something like gasoline, then the room erupted in flames.
He ran out the room and raised an alarm.
The police and fire services were notified and officers from the Arima Fire Station, under the supervision of Fire Fighter Samaroo, responded.
The two victims were taken to the Arima Health Facility, where they were both treated.
The Express was told the 39-year-old man suffered burns to his left side shoulder, both hands, nose and back of his neck. He is in a stable and satisfactory condition and is to be transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
The 29-year-old woman, police said, suffered burns to over 80 percent of her body.
She is listed in a critical condition.
PC Cabralis is investigation.