MONTHS of death threats over the land they had planted were carried out on a Penal couple on Friday.
Ricky Mohammed, 53, was shot dead yesterday while his wife, Gertrude Mohammed, 55, is fighting for her life at hospital.
Ricky was shot to the head while Gertrude was hit in the neck and chest.
She underwent emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital. The attack occurred as the couple was driving out of the garden at Jagroop Trace, Penal Rock Road.
They were headed back to their home less than a mile away with the corn they harvested, intending to share with their relatives, neighbours and friends.
Police said they are searching for one man in connection with the incident.
Detectives said when Mohammed was driving out Jagroop Trace, there were tyres lying across the road.
When he stopped the vehicle, the gunman approached and fired.
He slumped over the steering wheel and died almost instantly.
At the couple’s home yesterday at Ribero Trace, Penal Rock Road, Mohammed was described as a quiet and friendly person.
The couple had a 20-year-old daughter, and also adopted two younger children.
Niece Kareema Oudit said last year the couple had received threats over their occupation of the land.
“They had stopped going into the land, and the people eased up on the threats. He had stopped going to the garden. But they had planted corn and they went to pick it today,” said Oudit.
“Someone who knew them blocked the road with tyres. Apparently people were waiting for them,” she said. “They planted some corn and went to pick the corn to share for the neighbours. The corn was still in the car.”
Another niece, Kachena Jhilmit, said when she called her aunt at 9.44 a.m., the attack had just happened.
“She said ‘call the police. Ricky got shot in the garden’. When I called her back, she didn’t say anything happened to her. She said ‘I feel dad died’.”
“I said: ‘You okay?’ But she said just call the police”.
Officers of the Penal Police Station and Homicide Region III responded.