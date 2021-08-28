The probe into the high seas stand-off involving head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Christian Chandler has encountered a setback.
Speaking with the Sunday Express on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the investigation encountered a small setback as the computerised system was “down for a while”, but this has since been rectified.
“I can say (investigators) will be visiting the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions again next week, after which we will know the direction,” he said.
Asked to comment on why charges were yet to be laid related to a breach of Covid-19 regulations standpoint, as there were more than five people aboard Chandler’s boat (14 were held), Jacob said, “It is an entire investigation. It involves different issues on what took place and an entire investigation is being done.”
Asked if the investigation is also focused on Chandler’s ownership of multiple firearms, Jacob said, “That is not part of the investigation, per se.”
Jacob was also asked whether investigating officers were cautioned by him on ensuring the independence of the probe, given that Chandler is the TTPS legal adviser.
Jacob said: “In all investigations, I normally remind officers of the manner in which they conduct investigations, which at all times must be independent, that is the TTPS mantra. I will also always remind them of misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice. As it stands, ACP Gaffar is overseeing the investigation and I am informed as to how the investigation is progressing. I am not directly involved.”
Statements
taken
Chandler has proceeded on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Apart from officers of the Western Division investigating, the Sunday Express understands that Special Branch has taken an interest in the probe.
Already, statements have been recorded from officers of the Coast Guard and the 27-year-old Maraval woman who claimed she was being held against her will on the yacht owned by Chandler, which led to the stand-off.
Chandler bought the yacht from an expat for $910,000 and renamed it Knot Guilty.
He is under probe following an August 5 incident on the high seas on board his yacht where he allegedly defied legal orders given by the Coast Guard to allow officers to board the vessel.
At the time of the stand-off, police sources said Chandler had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition, and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-calibre with EOTech optic, streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammunition green tip.
As a result of his non-compliance, the Coast Guard called the Coastal Riverine Unit of the TTPS to intervene.
Officers fired warning shots and the Coast Guard then boarded Chandler’s yacht.
Police interview
In an interview with officers of the Carenage Police Station shortly after the incident, the woman said she was invited to a farewell lime aboard Knot Guilty for a woman who lives abroad and was due to leave the country the following day.
She said she “arrived at Pier 1 around noon on August 5, 2021, and boarded the vessel with others...”, according to the report.
During the course of the afternoon, she said she became fearful for her life upon seeing off-duty officers brandishing their firearms.
Apart from Chandler, three Special Reserve Police officers attached to the Legal Unit were detained: one had in his possession a Sig Sauer pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition; another had one Glock 19 9mm pistol and one magazine with 17 rounds 9mm ammunition and the third with a Glock 45 9mm pistol and one magazine with 15 rounds 9mm ammunition.
The woman claimed as well that a Diego Martin businessman whom she named made unwanted sexual advances towards her.
The woman called the wife of Captain Don Polo of the Coast Guard, and related that she was on a pleasure craft with heavily armed men, some of whom were off-duty police officers, that she was being refused her pleas to return ashore, and that a man on the boat was being persistent in his sexual advances towards her despite her constant refusal.
The Coast Guard responded to the distress call and intercepted Chandler’s 45-foot yacht.