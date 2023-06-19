After son murdered, gunmen chase, kill farmer

kur

A 54-year-old farmer was shot dead in Las Lomas on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kurt “Crabby” Stafford of Cunupia.

According to police reports, around 10 a.m. Stafford was seated in the driver’s seat of his van on Las Lomas road waiting on someone.

While there, two men came out of the nearby bushes and opened fire on him. Stafford attempted to drive away, but was pursued by the suspects.

He managed to get a safe distance away and persons in the area notified the police and paramedics.

Stafford was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Complex, Mt Hope, where he was declared dead.

In August last year Stafford’s son Sherwin Julien was killed while liming at Gate Boy’s Bar near The UWI, St Augustine. Two gunmen entered the bar pretending to be customers and killed Julien. It was the second attempt on his life, the first was on March 10 the same year at Kelly Village. This incident has pushed the murder toll to 265.

