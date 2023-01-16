After three days no sign of Shomari’s body

SEARCHES continued for a third consecutive day yesterday for Shomari Fraser, who is believed to have drowned near Farallon Rock in the Gulf of Paria in San Fernando.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team joined with San Fernando fishermen and residents in the search for Fraser, 21, who was liming with friends in a boat that was docked near Farallon Rock on Friday. Fraser’s friends jumped into the gulf and swam to shore, but when he jumped into the water he got into difficulties.

Friends attempted to rescue Fraser, but he lost the struggle to stay above the water and slipped away into the sea. The incident occurred at dusk on Friday. Despite searches by neighbours and authorities, his body is yet to be found.

Fraser’s guardian, Rhianna Giuseppi, of Circle Drive in Embacadere, San Fernando, said she hoped his body would be found soon.

“I know he is not coming back. It is terrible how he lost his life. I truly hope we can find and get the body,” said Giuseppi.

Giuseppi told the Express on Saturday that she had warned the group of young men not to head out to sea because it was black Friday (a day considered unlucky according to superstition).

She said Fraser could not swim.

On Saturday, Fraser’s mother, who lives in Port of Spain, went to the Gulf of Paria and performed a ritual of baring her breasts to the sea, appealing for the return of her son’s body.

