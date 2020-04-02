AG: 388 inmates may go free

Three hundred and eighty-eight prisoners may soon have their freedom as the Government seeks to reduce the prison population as part of its COVID-19 mitigation measures.
This number represents 149 people on remand and 239 people convicted of minor offences.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made the announcement yesterday during a virtual media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health in Port of Spain.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Wednesday that low-risk, non-violent prisoners could possibly be released in order to reduce overcrowding in the prisons.
Giving details yesterday, Al-Rawi said the process has begun and the 388 persons identified are prisoners who are behind bars for non-violent offences, including failure to pay maintenance, traffic offences, using obscene language, marijuana possession and resisting arrest.
Some have just a few months of their sentences left to serve while others are in prison because they could not afford bail.
“In the vast majority of the cases we are talking about, it’s where people have already been granted bail. A court considered the grant of bail, but people are languishing in there because they’re just too poor to access bail,” he said.
Convicted prisoners and those with pending appeals will also be considered, and will have the opportunity to plead their case to the President and Mercy Committee.
Pardon me?
Al-Rawi however said certain things have to be taken into consideration before these prisoners are freed, including the views of the victims.
“We must hear from the Commissioner of Police, we must hear from the Director of Public Prosecutions, so the prosecution’s point of view, the police’s point of view against the individual’s position have to be balanced, otherwise, you would not be able to catch the opportunity to understand a victim’s point of view, there may be a victim impact statement, for example,” he explained.
Al-Rawi made it clear that prisoners charged or convicted of murder, firearm possession and other violent crimes would not be eligible for pardon.
“We have in our prison population 3,959 people in jail. Of that, 3,829 are men and 130 are women. In that number...we also have people that will not be in the bracket of accessing bail under any circumstances, and that is obviously for the charge of murder. The number of people on charge for murder is 1,115,” Al-Rawi noted.
“We are not looking at blood crimes at all. We are not looking at any aggravated position at all. We are looking at the very low-risk criterion.”
He said persons charged with serious firearm offences will face a “high hurdle” to be granted bail, consistent with the Government’s position on bailable offences.
The AG added that the Government is taking a “very careful” approach and the release of prisoners is not a knee-jerk reaction.
Additionally, those released may be subjected to electronic monitoring, he said.
“We have an electronic monitoring unit, there are approximately 250 devices. That structure for launch was something that we had been working on for quite some time. There are a few things that need to be sorted out about that.”
Caribbean governments have taken similar decisions to release low-risk prisoners to avoid prison overcrowding in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 17, a riot erupted at the Golden Grove prison in Arouca as inmates said they were fearful the virus would spread behind prison walls.