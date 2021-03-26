...AG all for settling uncertainty in laws

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says he is in support of any action that will settle any uncertainty regarding this country’s sedition laws.
Following an Appeal Court ruling yesterday in favour of the Office of the Attorney General that effectively placed the sedition laws back on the statute book, it was indicated by attorneys representing Vijay Maharaj, son of Sat Maharaj, former general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), that they will be taking the legal battle to the Privy Council.
In a media release yesterday evening, Al-Rawi said while he was pleased with the ruling, he was in support of the indication by the attorneys since this area of law had deep-reaching consequences to Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Attorney General is pleased to announce that the Court of Appeal upheld its substantive position preserving the saved law principles and the constitutionality of the Sedition Act, Chap. 11:04 and reversing the trial judge, Mr Justice Frank Seepersad’s decision in which he struck down the Sedition Act as unconstitutional.
“The Court of Appeal, inter alia, held that the Act: provides sufficient and clear notice to citizens of the prohibited conduct; and contains adequate safeguards against abuse of power. This matter has significant ramifications in relation to all other challenges that may be brought on saved law,” stated the AG.
He added that the settled law laid down in the Privy Council decision of Matthew v The State is that existing laws are saved under Section 6 of the Constitution from challenge on the ground that they contravene the fundamental rights provisions of the Constitution.
“The Attorney General therefore wishes to highlight that the Sedition Act, Chap. 11:04, is constitutionally valid and remains the law of Trinidad and Tobago. Counsel for the respondent has indicated their intention to appeal this matter to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and without assessing the merits of this course of action, the Attorney General encourages any action which will settle this area of law as it has deep and significant consequences to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago,” the release stated.