...AG all for settling uncertainty in laws

Frank Seepersad

MADE RULING ON WEDNESDAY: Justice Frank Seepersad

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says he is in support of any action that will settle any uncertainty regarding this country’s sedition laws.

Following an Appeal Court ruling yesterday in favour of the Office of the Attorney General that effectively placed the sedition laws back on the statute book, it was indicated by attorneys representing Vijay Maharaj, son of Sat Maharaj, former general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), that they will be taking the legal battle to the Privy Council.

In a media release yesterday evening, Al-Rawi said while he was pleased with the ruling, he was in support of the indication by the attorneys since this area of law had deep-reaching consequences to Trinidad and Tobago.

“The Attorney General is pleased to announce that the Court of Appeal upheld its substantive position preserving the saved law principles and the constitutionality of the Sedition Act, Chap. 11:04 and reversing the trial judge, Mr Justice Frank Seepersad’s decision in which he struck down the Sedition Act as unconstitutional.

“The Court of Appeal, inter alia, held that the Act: provides sufficient and clear notice to citizens of the prohibited conduct; and contains adequate safeguards against abuse of power. This matter has significant ramifications in relation to all other challenges that may be brought on saved law,” stated the AG.

He added that the settled law laid down in the Privy Council decision of Matthew v The State is that existing laws are saved under Section 6 of the Constitution from challenge on the ground that they contravene the fundamental rights provisions of the Constitution.

“The Attorney General therefore wishes to highlight that the Sedition Act, Chap. 11:04, is constitutionally valid and remains the law of Trinidad and Tobago. Counsel for the respondent has indicated their intention to appeal this matter to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and without assessing the merits of this course of action, the Attorney General encourages any action which will settle this area of law as it has deep and significant consequences to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago,” the release stated.

77,000 Covid shots coming in May

Trinidad and Tobago will get the second tranche of 77,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in May.

The first tranche of 33,000 is due next Wednesday.

This assurance came from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday.

Responding to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein on whether the recent raid of an AstraZeneca vaccine facility in Italy could cause a delay in the ­delivery of the vaccines from the ­COVAX facility, Deyal­singh

No system yet to pay Covid tickets

There is still no system in place to pay the $1,000 fine for failing to wear a face mask.

Data from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) shows a total of 7,140 Public Health tickets were issued between September 6, 2020, and Thursday.

The following is a breakdown of tickets issued per division since the regulation came into effect last September:

State’s sedition law victory will be short-lived

SENIOR COUNSEL Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj yesterday predicted the State’s victory following the Court of Appeal’s ruling pertaining to the ­Sedition Act will be short-lived.

Maharaj, who led the legal team against the State in the case, said they will be taking the matter to the Privy Council and will be requesting that the hearing be expedited.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says he is in support of any action that will settle any uncertainty regarding this country’s sedition laws.

Following an Appeal Court ruling yesterday in favour of the Office of the Attorney General that effectively placed the sedition laws back on the statute book, it was indicated by attorneys representing Vijay Maharaj, son of Sat Maharaj, former general secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS), that they will be taking the legal battle to the Privy Council.

A 54-year-old man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate last week, charged with paying for sexual services from a 15-year-old girl.

Elias Monroe, aka “Learie”, of Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on March 17 after being charged with the offence by PC Castle of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on March 16.