AG: An attempt to politicise the matter

“Take what Anand Ramlogan (former Attorney General) says with a ton of salt.”
So said Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, as he responded to claims of a strong relationship between himself and former Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawalsingh, and that Kawalsingh was driving a Porsche Cayenne which was still registered in his (Al Rawi’s) name.
There have been suggestions of a link between Al-Rawi, Kawalsingh and Gary Griffith, and an insinuation that this alleged link has compromised the work of the PolSc.
The Attorney General, however, described this as “just a scandalous attempt to politicise this matter”.
He said he has known Kawalsingh “for decades... as an attorney at law”, and that he did sell his vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne, to him in June 2016.
But the Attorney General stressed: “Knowing people is not to be read as, or equated with, any improper relationship.”
The Attorney General described as “ludicrous” suggestions that he influenced or interfered (through Kawalsingh) with the affairs and operations of the PolSC, particularly on the issue of Griffith.
“The Police Service Commission is represented by very eminent Senior Counsel Mr Russell Martineau. If I were to accept that case (that I interfered), which I reject out of hand, how do you explain (the positions adopted by) Dr Susan Craig-James and Courtney McNish, whom I don’t even know, and could not pick out from a crowd?” he said.
In a Freedom of Information Request sent to the PolSC yesterday, Ramlogan stated: “Our client (Ravi Balgobin Maharaj) has personally observed Mr Kawalsingh driving a Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV bearing registration plate (number given). Checks have revealed that that vehicle is registered at the Licensing Authority to a one Faris Al-Rawi...of San Fernando... Despite the fact that Mr Kawalsingh has been driving this vehicle..., it curiously remains registered in the name of Faris Al-Rawi. We do not know whether this is the same vehicle that Mr Al-Rawi used to take Mr Griffith to the party at Mr Kawalsingh’s personal residence in Marabella.”
Ramlogan said Kawalsingh had posted pictures of Griffith at his home for his daughter’s birthday party in the company of the Attorney General “mere days before the run-up to his sudden appointment as a commissioner on the PolSC”.
AG: Everything declared to Integrity Commission
The Attorney General told the Express he sold the car to Kawalsingh on June 22, 2016.
“Mr Kawalsingh paid for that car, the transaction was completed and Mr Kawalsingh took possession of the car in 2016. I am not aware as to what records the transport authority has or don’t have. But I can tell you that all documentation was submitted. I am informed they (the document) went to the Transport Commissioner and I will have to check and see whether those records were perfected or not.
“The matter of the transfer is a matter for the purchaser. Secondly, these matters of ownership of vehicles are the subject of declarations to the Integrity Commission, and I made my declarations to the Integrity Commission, as I do every year on time, in writing, because when you dispose of assets you are obliged to specifically tell the Integrity Commission about those things, and I did so. All of my declarations are up to date.
“Thirdly, this issue of whether Mr Kawalsingh bought a car from me or not has been in the public domain for some time, and last it came up when Anand Ramlogan was charged with misbehaviour in public office in relation to the allegations brought by Vincent Nelson, QC, in which Kawalsingh is on record as Nelson’s attorney,” he said.
On the issue of giving briefs to Kawalsingh, the Attorney General said he made a public disclosure of every single attorney who had received briefs from the AG’s office for the period 2010 to 2021.
He said the records demonstrate that Kawalsingh received briefs from the State for the last 11 years, including under Ramlogan’s tenure as AG.
AG: Ramlogan had meals prepared
by my mother
The Attorney General said just as he knew Kawalsingh for decades, he (the AG) and Ramlogan went to law school around the same time. “Mr Ramlogan has had meals prepared by my mother. I have known many people in life.
“But I want to caution that Mr Ramlogan is acting out his own agenda because it is not lost upon me or the public that Mr Ramlogan is the subject of two criminal charges in matters that I have been involved in,” he said.
He said when Ramlogan was charged in the witness tampering matter, that came about as a result of an action where he (the AG) was the attorney for then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley in litigation brought by Ramlogan against Rowley. He said he was a witness to those proceedings on record.
The Attorney General said the second matter involved the Vincent Nelson allegation, where Ramlogan has also been charged, and in that matter Kawalsingh is the attorney for Mr Vincent Nelson.
He said he (the AG) was also a witness in that matter against Ramlogan.
“So, I would take what Mr Ramlogan says with a ton of salt. The statements (made by Ramlogan) must be viewed in the context of who is saying it,” he said.