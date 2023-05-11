Even as he apologised to Barbados authorities in Parliament yesterday, Attorney General Reginald Armour came under fire from the Opposition who accused him of attacking a sitting judge and prosecuting the appeal of the Brent Thomas matter in the Red House and not the Courts.
“I offer to the government and the Royal Barbados Police Force my apologies for the slur which has been cast on the actions of the Royal Barbados Police Service who, consistent with the law and their oaths of office, were assisting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to the best of their ability in the investigation of alleged crimes, in seeking to bring an alleged fugitive to justice,” he said.
Armour’s statement followed one by Barbados Attorney General Dale Marshall in that country’s Parliament on Tuesday when he said the Barbados Police Service fell “somewhat short of applicable legal norms” when it apprehended Thomas without an extradition request last October.
Bacchanal earlier erupted in the Lower House as there was outrage from the Opposition bench when the AG sought to make his statement to announce that an application will be filed for the Court of Appeal to urgently hear the case.
The AG noted that his Office has appealed the judgement in the Thomas matter delivered by Justice Devindra Rampersad on April 25.
He began by saying that nothing in his statement falls “outside of our permitted hierarchical judicial structure, tiered to include within the hierarchy of our Supreme Court that, judges at first instance may make errors in the discharge of their judicial functions and the Court of Appeal exists to correct those errors.”
The AG said his office would have been filing an application yesterday before the Court of Appeal “to hear this appeal urgently in priority over all other appeals, for national security reasons and to correct the grave errors made by the trial judge so as to permit the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) to continue to do their work to protect and serve the citizens of this Republic”.
Armour emphasised the urgency of the appeal and disclosed that he has given instructions to London solicitors to retain British counsel to work with local attorneys on the appeal.
The State is ready to take the matter up to the Privy Council, he said.
The main ground of appeal is that the trial judge did not conduct a fair, dispassionate, proper and correct analysis of the evidence and the applicable law, Armour said.
He read out a number of “errors of law” committed by the trial judge.
The AG also took issue with Justice Rampersad’s ruling that Thomas was “abducted” from Barbados, saying that criminal intent was necessary to justify a conclusion of the criminal offence of “abduction”.
The evidence, he said, was to the contrary as he sought to read the “undisputed evidence” contained in an affidavit of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the proceedings before the judge on the January 6, 2023.
In the affidavit, the DPP confirmed that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) sought advice from his office on charges against Thomas and him (Thomas) returning to Trinidad.
Armour read from the DPP’s affidavit which stated that he (the DPP) was out of the country and acting DPP George Busby met with police officers.
The AG noted that the DPP stated that Busby did not have sufficient information to advise officers on charges but this did not mean there was not sufficient cause and/or evidence to support charges.
He said the DPP’s affidavit stated that it was within the discretion of the TTPS who had all the information to decide whether they had sufficient information and evidence within their possession to charge.
Armour read further, noting that the DPP stated that Busby was able to advise on the issue of the arrest warrants.
The AG read: “Mr Busby informed me, and I verily believe that the advice given in respect of the arrest warrant did not touch on the issue of how those arrest warrants ought to be effected or executed. Further, I am informed by Mr Busby and verily believe that his advice, in this regard, was for the TTPS to communicate the existence of those arrest warrants to the Barbados authorities, so as to have Mr Thomas arrested. No advice was given as to how the rest was to be done in Barbados or how, if arrested, Mr Thomas was to be returned to this jurisdiction.”
The AG said the Police Commissioner will no doubt consider the DPP’s affidavit as she concludes her investigation into the actions of police officers.
Armour said if it turns out that on the advice which they received from the Deputy DPP, police officers “misunderstood that advice and mistepped”, that will be for the Commissioner of Police to determine according to law and the law will take its course.
Armour further endorsed the statement of Barbados AG Marshall.
He said they have been in discussions with the implementation of the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty.
The AG said he has actioned the legal work necessary to have Trinidad and Tobago ratify the treaty and bring it into operation.
There was heat and uproar from the moment Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis moved a motion to wave the Standing Order to remove the time limit and allow Armour to make a statement to the House until he was done.
The Opposition immediately objected and after a vote was taken, with the Government’s majority, the AG attempted to make his 17-page statement but was continuously interrupted by Opposition members who shouted that he was abusing the Parliament and speaking about a Court matter that was sub judice.
Opposition members did not accept Armour’s words and strongly criticised his action.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley stood and noted that the Opposition, during the question period, had asked questions about the Thomas matter yet they argued that the issue was sub judice.
He again raised Standing Orders asking that the AG be heard in silence as the Opposition angrily objected.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said: “The AG is quoting from the actual documents that are in the Court. This matter is sub judice. It’s under appeal. The AG should know better!”
Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde said a question will be permitted at the end of the statement.
“Asking a question after you have breached the Standing Orders is not in order!” Persad-Bissessar fired back.
As the AG was reading from the DPP’s affidavit, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein charged: “This is the Red House not the Hall of Justice, let the AG go and argue the appeal in the Court, not here!”
“Please protect the public’s interest and the sanctity of this Parliament from this dangerous abuse by this Attorney General!” Hosein appealed to the Speaker.
Opposition MP Rodney Charles argued that the AG cannot talk about the substantive merits of the case which is before the Court of Appeal.
He said the AG was attacking Justice Rampersad.
“You cannot comment on the conduct of any person including a judge! And he’s saying that the judge can make an error, it is clear! It is clear!” shouted Charles.
Opposition MP Dinesh Rambally said the AG was creating a real risk of prejudicing the matter and was abusing the Parliament.
Rambally got to his feet several times throughout the AG’s statement to object, saying that the AG cannot speak to the case and dissect what was convenient to him.
He said the AG was leading “fresh evidence” into the public domain.
“Are we allowing the AG to abuse the Parliament?” shouted Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the AG was fighting the case in the Parliament.
“This is a rape of the Standing Orders of this House! This is an abuse of the Parliament!” shouted Opposition MP Ravi Ratiram.
The deputy Speaker overruled all objections and kept urging the AG to continue.
After the AG concluded his statement, Moonilal asked: “Will you now concede that you have abused the standing Orders of this Parliament under Parliamentary privilege and attacked a sitting judge of the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago?”
The AG repeated his opening remarks saying it was pellucid that he did not offend Parliament’s Standing Orders.