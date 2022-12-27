The main drama at the time of his appointment as Attorney General on March 16 of this year was the circumstance in which Reginald Armour SC emerged—that is he had replaced Faris Al-Rawi, a move which attracted varying political interpretations.
Many thought the country was in for an uneventful tenure with Armour, a non-politician and a distinguished attorney of 40 years standing whose life was controversy-free. Little did they know that shortly after he sat in the AG’s chair, he became the central figure in an imbroglio which led to the Law Association discussing a no confidence motion against him and a motion calling on him to resign his new appointment.
Armour weathered the storm and he ended the year uneventfully.
In early June the Express broke the story that the Attorney General had described himself as being a “junior lawyer” when he represented former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung in the criminal proceedings arising out of the fraud and corruption charges in the Piarco International Airport Construction Project. Armour represented Kuei Tung as his attorney between January 2003 and 2008. He was elevated to silk the previous year, 2003.
Armour, however, in his affidavit submitted to a Miami Court, dated April 24, 2022 stated: “For what I recall as being a few years at the start of the preliminary inquiry...I worked as a junior attorney to leading Senior Counsel lawyer Allan Alexander SC (now decreased) at the time representing Defendant Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre in the preliminary inquiry in the criminal proceedings in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court of RTT (Republic of Trinidad and Tobago) concerning the criminal case brought against him for his alleged role in the planning, construction and maintenance of the Piarco International Airport. My role as junior lawyer was limited to minimal legal research and to taking notes in the early years of the preliminary inquiry to assist my leader, Mr Alexander SC”.
The challenge
The description was challenged in a Miami court by attorneys, representing Kuei Tung, Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh who said Armour was an active participant in the criminal proceedings in Trinidad as well as in the Commission of Enquiry which had investigated the Piarco Airport Construction.
Ferguson’s attorney Rodolfo Sorondo accused Armour of being “untruthful” and of “trivialising” his representation of Kuei Kung.
The court appeared to agree and ordered that Amour be disqualified from representing Trinidad and Tobago in the civil proceedings in the United States. The court ordered further that Sequor Law, the legal representative for the State in the matter, be disqualified and that Trinidad and Tobago be given 20 days from the date of the order to procure new counsel. The Court noted that Armour represented Kuei Tung between January 2003 and January 2008 in criminal proceedings in Trinidad in respect of charges arising from the alleged fraud and corruption at Piarco International Airport, a matter in which Ferguson was also a defendant.
The Miami Court noted that two weeks after his appointment as Attorney General, Armour on a conference call with Sequor Law, indicated that he had previously defended Kuei Tung in the parallel criminal proceedings in Trinidad and that Sequor Law continued to discuss case management issues and logistics with Armour who executed the settlement agreement with another defendant in his capacity as Attorney General.
Pointing out that Florida Rules of Professional Responsibility expressly prohibit an attorney from serving as counsel on behalf of a client who is directly adverse to a former client in the same or substantially similar proceeding, the Miami Court found that Sequor Law was “automatically disqualified under these rules from acting as RTT’s counsel due to Mr Armour’s prior legal representation of defendant Brian Kuei Tung for five years in the parallel criminal proceedings in Trinidad which are the same or substantially similar to the civil action brought by the RTT before the Miami Court. Sequor Law was working with and for Mr Armour, who was prohibited from representing RTT in a matter directly adverse to his former client (Kuei Tung),” the order stated.
Armour’s defence
Armour at first chose to remain silent. But as the imbroglio intensified, he made a statement conceding that he was not a junior counsel at the time that he swore he was (in his affidavit). He attributed the error to a lapse in memory. Noting that at the time Kuei Tung and Ferguson applied to the Miami court to have him and Sequor law firm disqualified from further representation in the proceedings, he (Armour) was on holiday in Europe, he said T&T’s US lawyers advised him to sign an affidavit that included, among other things, a brief description of his prior involvement in Kuei Tung’s defence in the local criminal proceedings.
“My involvement in that matter had ended many (I believe upwards of 14) years before...I was at the time on holiday with my family and I did not have any papers relating to Mr Kuei Tung’s defence with me or even in Trinidad, since I had disposed of those papers a long time ago. I therefore had to rely entirely on my memory. As I said in the affidavit which I signed, I did not recollect any details of my representation of Mr Kuei Tung. To the best of my recollection at the time, I had acted as junior counsel to Mr Allan Alexander SC and had primarily done research and taken notes in Mr Kuei Tung’s defence, and that is what I said”.
Armour stressed that there was “nothing to be gained” by deliberately downplaying his involvement in Kuei Tung’s defence. “I had not received any advice from the US lawyers, for example, that the lesser the degree of my involvement in his defence, the better. [At that time] I had already recused myself from the case and had delegated the role of giving instructions to the US lawyers to Hon Faris Al-Rawi, the former attorney general, who was the acting Attorney General during the period of my absence from the country,” Armour stated.
“Because I was on the move, on holiday, and given the urgency with which I was asked to sign the affidavit and notwithstanding having no opportunity to locate a Notary Public, I was only able to sign and email the document to the acting Attorney General on 24th April 2022 for transmission to the US lawyers. I represented in my affidavit accurately what I had remembered being my involvement in the case.” He added that he relied on the US attorneys for guidance. “My prior involvement in Mr Kuei Tung’s defence was therefore, in my view, immaterial. But I was relying on our US lawyers to advise me on what further action, if any, it would be appropriate for me to take in relation to the proceedings”.
Armour said he tried to make a correction when the supplemental affidavits of Kuei Tung and Ferguson and Galbaransingh refuted his claim that he was a junior counsel. “Upon reading those affidavits I realised that my involvement in Mr Kuei Tung’s defence was more than I had recalled, and that I needed to clarify this so as to correct my affidavit urgently. I therefore immediately told the acting Attorney General that I wanted to correct the record by confirming that my involvement had been more extensive than I had previously recalled and stated...The opportunity to file an affidavit correcting the record was never afforded me. I was surprised to learn that the judge had made the order disqualifying me and the Republic (of T&T)’s US lawyers on 27th April 2002, which meant that there was no opportunity for me to put my clarifying evidence on the record. He made his order on the basis of a rule, which in his view...required automatic disqualification irrespective of the level of my involvement in Mr Kuei Tung’s defence,” he stated.
UNC outrage
The UNC was not satisfied and immediately called on the Prime Minister to fire his Attorney General.
“To make his presence so meagre so as to give the impression of a very minimalistic involvement in this case, this was a clear attempt at deception and he was caught out. The reason why this blunder is unforgivable is because it was self-engineered and because any appeal (of the judge’s decision to disqualify Sequor law firm and the AG) is going to cost you, the taxpayers millions of dollars,” Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally stated.
Rambally further stated that the issue was not simply a matter of embarrassing this country. “What the AG did was something that broke the trust and confidence of the public in the administration of justice. Put another way, he has sown the seeds of mistrust so that we will always wonder whether under his stewardship, it is okay to be dishonest...to bend the truth...Long and short (of it is) he lied. He get ketch...The AG keeps talking about how he suffers from having a bad memory. He wants us to believe that he forgets things way too easily. Because he doesn’t know how else to explain away his conduct...There is only one true and viable option left, and that is for the Prime Minister to dismiss him post-haste...The country deserves no less,” Rambally said.
The UNC went further and decided not to remain in the Senate Chamber or the House Chamber whenever Armour rose to speak, a position which the party maintained from mid June until November.
Character and integrity
In mid-June Senior Counsel Israel Khan also called on Armour, whom he described as a friend, to resign, citing his impeccable character and integrity”.
One month later on the cusp of the debate on a no-confidence motion by the Law Association, Khan changed his tune, making a statement in support of Armour and calling for the withdrawal of the no confidence motion or alternatively for attorneys to register an overwhelming vote against it.
“The fact remains that he signed an affidavit under the peril of perjury....in which he minimised his role in representing the said Kuei Tung...However, on scrutinising and analysing the said affidavit, it is my considered legal opinion that it is not blatantly and obviously false. It is open to interpretation that when he said he was a junior attorney, he meant a junior senior attorney. He left out ‘senior’...Also the cross-examination and submissions made by Armour were minimal in relation to the thousands of pages of the written proceedings and objections taken by the defence in this matter....Based on his character and his impeccable integrity as an attorney of 40 years standing, I am of the sincere view he did not commit perjury in this matter, but he was careless in signing that affidavit and thus inadvertently brought the legal profession of Trinidad and Tobago (and himself) into disrepute,” Khan said.
He said however that Armour must have the courage to present himself before his colleagues at the special meeting of the Law Association and “plead guilty” to the carelessness of bringing the legal profession and the Office of the Attorney General into disrepute and he must beg their pardon.
This Armour did. Addressing the meeting he denied deliberately misleading the Miami court and reiterated that the controversy was a result of a “lapse in memory”. But most importantly he apologised for the mistake during the meeting. This had the desired effect. Both the no confidence motion and the motion calling on Armour to resign were defeated. The first by a vote of 317 against, 234 for; the second by a vote of 310 against, 241 for. The collapse of their motion took the wind out of the sails of Armour’s detractors.
Armour not only survived the motions, but by year’s end the Opposition had abandoned their position of walking out of the Parliament chamber whenever he rose to speak. At the last sitting of the House, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was engaging the “Honourable AG” with questions as the House went through the committee stages of the Scrap Metal Bill.
The year ends with Armour firmly in his seat.
AG: I AM HUMBLED
IN a release shortly after eight o’clock on Friday, July 15, following the Law Association’s vote of no confidence, AG Reginald Armour said he was humbled by the outcome of the LATT special general meeting and grateful for the vote of confidence by the majority, adding, ‘I acknowledge and respect the concerns of those in the minority.
‘I wish to thank my colleagues in the legal fraternity for taking time to participate in the process. In addition, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the Law Association for the manner in which it managed this entire matter.’