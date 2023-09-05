The Office of the Attorney General continues to remain mum on what exactly has caused the system breakdown for the issuance of birth certificates.
For over a month citizens have been unable to obtain a birth certificate at the Registrar General’s office in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando.
Three days ago, a post on the AG’s Facebook page advised that there will be a “full restoration” in the issuance of birth certificates and processes are being finalised to have the service resume today at all three locations.
The Express sent questions to the AG’s communications department as well as to AG Reginald Armour since August 30, 2023 and again yesterday asking for information on what caused the breakdown of service. There has been no response.
Last week the Express visited the Registrar General’s Arima office and people were venting their frustration over the waste of time and money spent visiting the office only to be told the service was unavailable for the past few weeks.
The Express again visited the Arima office yesterday where people continued to vent as there was no public advisory that birth certificates were not available because of a problem that no one knows about.
The breakdown in service for the issuance of birth papers also impacts on people’s ability to access other services such as passport applications where a birth certificate is mandatory.
One person took to Facebook to express their experience in going to the Registrar General office and being turned away.
The person stated they visited the San Fernando office on August 25 and was told by the security that the system is down.
She stated no one could provide any information on when the system would be working and the security also indicated there was no number to call for information. The woman stated that on August 28 she went to the Port of Spain Registrar General’s office and stood in line from 7.45 a.m. waiting for the doors to open.
She said the security directed people where to line up and when the doors opened at 8.30 a.m. only then were people told that the system is down and they cannot apply for birth certificates.
The poster wrote that she decided to go to the beach and there she met a young person whom she related her woes to and in response the person indicated that they work at the Registrar General’s office and was on vacation.
The woman claimed that she was told that the system is not down—the issue is that the Government was not getting any polymer paper to print the birth certificate and this has been going on for over a month.
There is also the speculation that a recent cyberattack on the Office of the Attorney General’s systems was also the root cause of the system being affected.