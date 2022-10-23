AG BATS FOR STUART

The indemnity agreement executed between former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and British KC Vincent Nelson was not breached when then-Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Stuart Young provided a copy of Nelson’s notarised statement to the British authorities.
This is the assertion of current attorney general Reginald Armour, in his amended defence to a civil claim made by Nelson for breach of the agreement.
Armour stated further that the AG of T&T, whomever he may be, was under obligation to disclose it to the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).
Nelson is contending that Young’s disclosure was “wrongful” since under the indemnity agreement the Government was not supposed to disclose the contents of his notarised statement, in which he gave details of his role in alleged corrupt activities involving former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen.
Nelson also claimed Al-Rawi “had confirmed” orally to his attorney, Roger Kawalsingh, that the notarised statement was “wrongly disclosed” to the NCA (the authority in the UK responsible for the investigation of bribery, corruption and money laundering) by Young. (A notarised statement is a document certified by a notary public—a licensed public officer who serves as an impartial witness to the signing of documents and establishes the authenticity of the signatures.)
The Attorney General’s (amended defence) admitted that Young provided a copy of the notarised statement to the NCA, and strongly defended Young’s actions.
“The Notarised Statement was provided to the NCA pursuant to the Office of the Attorney General’s duty to comply with the Attorney General’s obligations under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, Chapter 11:24 and/or his common law duty in the public interest to disclose evidence of wrongdoing to authorities charged with the responsibility of investigating such wrongdoing,” the AG’s amended defence said. On this premise, the Office of the Attorney General (under which Young operated at the time) did not act in breach of the agreement, the Attorney General’s amended defence stated.
Not the dominant cause
The Attorney General’s amended defence was filed on June 23, 2022, by Tenille Ramkissoon, instructing attorney for the Attorney General. The senior counsel representing the Government in this matter are Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson, while junior attorneys are Kerwyn Garcia, Clay Hackett and Jerome Rajcoomar. The document refers entirely to activities which took place during the tenure of then-AG Faris Al-Rawi. Al-Rawi was replaced as AG on March 16, 2022, by current AG Armour, SC.
“The Defendant admits that Minister Stuart Young, then minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, who at that material time had responsibility for the matters disclosed in the Notarised Statement, provided the Notarised Statement to the NCA’s Liaison Office in Trinidad and Tobago in or about June 2018. In any case...such disclosure was not the effective or dominant cause of the matters complained of in (Nelson’s) Statement of Case.
“At the material time, the NCA was investigating criminal activities on the part of (a named) British QC, a (named) British attorney and (the NCA) asked minister Young for a copy of the Notarised Statement which was provided pursuant to that request,” the amended defence stated.
The Attorney General’s amended defence stated that this disclosure (by Young) to the NCA was necessary since to not disclose it to the UK authorities would have been in breach of the AG’s obligations under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, Chapter 11:24—the terms under which the Attorney General is bound.
Further, it said non-disclosure would also be “contrary to public policy” and therefore it is “unenforceable” and therefore “does not give rise to any claim for damages” (by Nelson).
It pointed out that the indemnity agreement stated that the notarised statement will be disclosed to the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, but “subject to the Attorney General’s duty to comply with all laws and statutory enactments will not be disclosed to any criminal investigatory and/or prosecuting authority, tax enforcement authority outside the territory of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Media reporting
prompted action by UK bodies
The AG’s amended defence further contended that it was the media reporting of the charging of Nelson and the coverage of the details of the criminal case that caused the UK National Crime Agency, Nelson’s law chambers and the UK Bar Standards Board to take action in respect of Nelson.
The AG’s amended defence raised the question of how Nelson could have realistically expected that the UK authorities would not have heard about this matter which was bound to be published in the media and to attract widespread publicity. “The parties were at all material times aware, and it is a fact, that once such criminal proceedings had been commenced, the particulars of the Claimant’s criminal wrongdoing would be published in the local and international media...and it is a fact that consequently, by virtue of such publication to the world at large, the Claimant would have faced removal from his chambers, disciplinary proceedings in all jurisdictions in which he practiced law, and investigations into his criminal conduct by foreign criminal agencies and tax authorities,” the amended defence stated.
“Any disclosure of the Claimant’s criminal conduct which might have been caused by his prosecution either in the UK or Trinidad and Tobago would have brought to light the Claimant’s true reputation and would have destroyed a reputation and professional career which were sustained only by the concealment of his criminal activities,” the Attorney General amended defence stated.
It added: “The dominant and effective cause of any action taken by 39 Essex Street Chambers (Nelson’s chambers), the (UK) Bar Standards Board and the NCA subsequent to the Claimant being charged...was the widespread media publication of the criminal proceedings. Accordingly, the Defendant will contend that the matters complained of were not caused by any breach of any term of the agreement...but were caused by the media coverage of the Claimant’s criminal acts which would have been publicised in any event, during the course of the prosecution of the Claimant or the prosecution of Ramlogan and/or Ramdeen even if the Claimant had not been prosecuted.
“Alternatively, the Defendant contends that, in the event that the disclosure of the Notarised Statement constituted a breach of Clause 2 of the Agreement, which is denied, any such breach was not the effective or dominant clause of the matters complained of (by Nelson with the respect to the loss of all his perquisites).
“The defendant denies that Clause 5 of the (Indemnity) Agreement imposed upon the Defendant an obligation to prevent the criminal proceedings, the expulsion (of Nelson) from 39 Essex Chambers, the BSB (Bar Standards Board) proceedings and the alleged infringement of the BSB Code of Conduct and/or the NCA tax claim or similar claim, or the putative NCA tax claim”.
The Attorney General stated that after he was informed by Nelson’s then-attorney Roger Kawalsingh that the NCA intended on prosecuting Nelson, he contacted Julian Davies of the NCA and requested that:
a) Trinidad and Tobago be allowed to take the lead into the investigations arising out of the notarised statement (in regard to Nelson); and
b) that no proceedings be taken by the NCA against Nelson in the UK.
“These requests were made for the purpose of facilitating the Claimant’s (Nelson’s) continued cooperation in providing whistle-blowing evidence to the TTPS. By email dated April 2, 2019, Mr Davies advised the Defendant (the AG) that the NCA had agreed to let Trinidad and Tobago take the lead with investigations. A copy of this email was shown to the Claimant’s then Attorney at law (Kawalsingh,” the AG’s amended defence said.