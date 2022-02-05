AG: BRING ON POLICE PROBE

“I welcome the (police) probe,” Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday in the House of Representatives.
Dismissing allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar of an improper transaction involving the sale of a vehicle, the Attorney General said he had no problem being put under scrutiny because evidence would support his claim of no wrongdoing.
“We are asking the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago to subject every member of this country- elected members right down to persons in public and private life- to the actions that they have done or may be subjected to scrutiny in respect of, whether you are in office or not. This Government is saying ‘put us all under scrutiny’. Madame Speaker, I am on the front page of an Express headline as being under a probe. And I say ‘I welcome it’. It was brought to the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service by the Leader of the Opposition in circumstances reported (yesterday) and I say that I have no problems with it because the allegations made are completely untrue and the evidence is there to treat with it,” said Al-Rawi. “This Government says ‘subject all, captain to cook, to introspection, to reflection, to open transparency. Check us till the cows come home.”
AG: Opposition in a panic
The AG turned the tables on the Opposition, saying that they should be deeply concerned about their exposure.
He also refuted the claim that the Whistleblower Bill was drafted to deal with the Vincent Nelson affair.
Nelson is the principal State witness in the corruption case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
Al-Rawi said Member for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal, in his contribution, treated “chapter and verse with what I call the ‘get Anand Ramlogan out of jail card’. He spent 25 minutes describing allegations which stand against Anand Ramlogan.”
He said Moonilal also said there was no public procurement law “as though the Central Tenders Board does not exist”.
“(Moonilal) went on to suggest that the (Whistleblower) law is being offered for the benefit of the Nelson matter,” the AG said.
Noting that the bill had retrospectivity and was applicable to disclosures on matters which occurred in the past, Al-Rawi said the Opposition came to the debate “in a panic” and Moonilal who, in attempting “to ventilate a defence for Ramlogan”, was alleging that the law was designed to protect a particular whistleblower.
“I would like to say that there is no such intention. But when a court of law considers a plea agreement, when a court of law considers somebody volunteering themselves to conviction, to sentencing, to jail term exposure, to forfeiture, I ask the UNC why are you so panicked over this whistleblower legislation?” he said.
Noting that under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, he acts as the Central Authority for T&T, the Attorney General said: “And I could say with absolute clarity and confidence that there are many Members of the Opposition that would be deeply concerned about exposure, without tipping off, without offending the law, without going into sub-judice, I can understand and testify to why sitting members of this Parliament will be in a hysterical panic over the passage of this law.”
Pointing out that the bill needed a three-fifths majority and therefore Opposition support, the AG asked what in the legislation could the Opposition Leader find objectionable.
“I am a witness in two cases against the previous attorney general Anand Ramlogan for witness tampering and for legal fees kickbacks. Is it proper for members to raise issues that affect trials? Madam Speaker, I find that the maxim, ‘thou dost protest too much’, rings a loud call to caution in this Parliament,” he said.
AG: People facing deep trouble
The Attorney General said he was prohibited under the Mutual Assistance Act from tipping off.
“But I can tell you right now that there are people with deep, deep trouble facing them. And whilst I have not behaved as previous attorneys general have, and call people’s names from (political) platforms, I want to assure you, Madam Speaker, that the wheels of justice will continue to turn and that the job will be carried out without fear or favour, malice or ill will,” he said.
The AG said he was compelled to ask the Member for Siparia (Persad-Bissessar) why she would not support the bill.
He said it was important to protect whistleblowers and to allow evidence to come forward.
“The Government makes itself openly the subject to whistleblowing protection as I do, and I repeat that all matters will be examined and brought into proper context,” said Al-Rawi.
“To listen to the Member for Oropouche involved in entreaties of trying to raise allegations about going behind (particular) persons...we are not interested in who is in politics. We are interested in Trinidad and Tobago having a better standard and quality of life for all of its citizens by following money, by going after corruption and by ensuring that criminality is put to an end,” the Attorney General stated.
He said the bill was not the silver bullet that would end all corruption.
“But when we see the palpable fear of the Members opposite to the passage of this law, where Jamaica has this law in full operation, where Malta, Malaysia, the United Kingdom has it, the OECS has it...there is a moral and legal obligation to subject ourselves to scrutiny in the manner that this law proposes,” he said.
Somebody have cocoa in the sun
Responding to statements made by Moonilal about Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie, the Attorney General said he was in discussions with British prosecutorial authorities, the FBI and the United States Department of Justice, and he undertook to give evidence against people in Trinidad and Tobago.
“And the only reason that he did not provide the evidence is because he expressed a deep fear of assassination and therefore he gave evidence which stands on a British parliamentary record,” said Al-Rawi.
On the issue of the investigation into alleged corrupt payments for the Damen vessels, the Attorney General said there were subjects in the country that were “under watch and I note today as Central Authority why the UNC is so mortified at passing whistleblower protection law because somebody have serious cocoa in the sun”.