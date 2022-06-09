AG chooses silence

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour will be saying no more regarding criminal proceedings currently before a Miami, USA, court related to alleged fraud and corruption in the construction of Piarco International Airport.
Over the weekend, it was revealed that a Miami court judge had disqualified Armour and Sequor Law Firm from representing Trinidad and Tobago in the proceedings against former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung. Armour, along with other attorneys, had previously represented Kuei Tung in the matter at the Magistrates’ Court in 2004.
The Attorney General issued a media release yesterday evening saying from hence forth, he will be remaining silent on the issue. He said on June 4 he issued a statement, and he wished to “re-circulate for the attention of the media and the general public”.
On April 13, the defendants in the matter, Kuei Tung and businessmen Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh, through their attorneys, filed motions in the Miami court seeking to have Armour disqualified, given what they said was a conflict of interest.
In his affidavit, Armour said in representing Kuei Tung, he was a “junior counsel” and, therefore, basically a “note-taker” and “researcher”.
This claim was refuted by attorneys for Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Galbaransingh who said Armour was an active participant in the criminal proceedings in this country.
Armour had also said he expanded the recusal of himself from the matter after the disqualification was filed, and former attorney general now Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi was appointed special client representative for all matters related to the Miami lawsuit.
In his release yesterday, Armour said his attention had been drawn to statements and reports appearing in the media.
Based on this, the AG said he wished to recirculate the previous statement he had issued on June 4.
“As therein stated and other than that 4th June 2022, statement I have opted to remain silence (sic) on this matter and, I continue to do so. The jury trial of Case No. 04-11813 CA30 and the related appeal on the patent error of the judge are before the courts in Miami, which courts will determine same in accordance with due process, assisted by attorneys for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Law Firm of White & Case LLP,” Armour said.
Daly: Badly handled by Armour
Earlier yesterday, the Express obtained a statement from Senior Counsel Martin Daly, who said if the newspaper reports (Sunday Express, June 5) were true, the matter appeared to have been “badly handled” by Armour.
“Section 76(2) of the Constitution is expressly subject to Section 79. This would permit the AG to have the particular matter reassigned provided there was compliance and the terms of Section 79.
“But if the newspaper reports are accurate, the matter seems to have been badly handled by Armour having even a preliminary conference with the attorneys in the US, by the ‘note-taker’ assertion and the potential exposure arising out of statements on oath in an affidavit in the US proceedings.
“Another trust and confidence issue has arisen with respect to the office of the AG. If the newspaper reports are accurate, serious and embarrassing mistakes have been made, and these mistakes may complicate the validity of the reassignment of the matter,” Daly said.
Kamla: Constitutional crisis
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has since called for Armour’s resignation.
At this week’s United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum, she asked who will now represent the country’s interest, and described the scenario as a “constitutional crisis”.
Saying Armour “must go now”, she pointed out that the judge also disqualified the firm Sequor Law on the grounds that “they were working with and for Mr Armour”.
She said Armour cannot now prosecute on behalf of the State and claim he had not recused himself as he said last weekend.
Persad-Bissessar said according to Section 76 (2) of the Constitution, the country’s administrative and legal affairs, as well as legal proceedings for and against the State, “shall be taken in the name of the AG in civil proceedings”.
In making reference to Armour’s sworn affidavit dated April 24, that Al-Rawi had been appointed as the special representative in the matter, Persad-Bissessar said Al-Rawi did not have the ministerial power, in the Gazette, to be a client representative managing any civil matter.
“What utter madness!” she said. “You have admitted that you are conflicted and still wanted to continue the matter as AG?”
“The AG’s Office is handicapped as the court is saying he cannot represent Trinidad and Tobago as he’s conflicted,” she said.
She went on to question whether “perjury” had occurred as she showed documents that she said were records from the Florida court.
Persad-Bissessar said the documents showed Armour was not a “note-taker” as he had claimed but had made submissions in January 2005 and listed his “active” involvement in preliminary enquiries in 2004.