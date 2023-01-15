Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.
While the acting Commissioner confirmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.
Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.
Until their results were returned, they were all placed in isolation.
“Thus far, there are only four positive results, and they have been placed in further isolation with others, based on trace contact. The isolated recruits are regularly monitored by EMTs on site who communicate further with the police doctor,” the Police Service said in a release.
It did not indicate exactly how many recruits were inducted for training.
Christopher noted that Trinidad and Tobago entered into the pandemic in 2020, and the TTPS has continued to provide training, “which encapsulates a double role of fulfilling the mandate for a greater human resource while providing employment to many citizens. These recruits are now able to provide for themselves and their families, some of whom have lost their jobs during the pandemic”, the release said.
It went on to add that the policy of the Police Academy is to be proactive in the face of the pandemic, with the aim of protecting all its internal stakeholders, in collaboration with its Covid-19 team tasked with ensuring systematic control.