Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

Erla Christopher____use

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.

While the acting Commissioner con­firmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.

Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.

Until their results were returned, they were all placed in isolation.

“Thus far, there are only four positive results, and they have been placed in further isolation with others, based on trace contact. The isolated recruits are regularly monitored by EMTs on site who communicate further with the police doctor,” the Police Service said in a release.

It did not indicate exactly how many recruits were inducted for training.

Christopher noted that Trinidad and Tobago entered into the pandemic in 2020, and the TTPS has continued to provide training, “which encapsulates a double role of fulfilling the mandate for a greater human resource while providing employment to many citizens. These recruits are now able to provide for themselves and their families, some of whom have lost their jobs during the pandemic”, the release said.

It went on to add that the policy of the Police Academy is to be proactive in the face of the pandemic, with the aim of protecting all its internal stakeholders, in collaboration with its Covid-19 team tasked with ensuring systematic control.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

Manahambre Road gets $1.5m fix

THE Road Rehabilitation programme yesterday rolled into Manahambre Road in Princes Town, where just over one kilometre of the roadway was paved at a cost of $1.5 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan was on hand as the steamrollers put the final touches on the newly paved road.

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

Ag CoP denies recruits in Covid ‘scare’

ACTING Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has refuted rumours on social media that there was a Covid-19 “scare” at the Police Academy in St James.

While the acting Commissioner con­firmed that four recruits recently tested positive for the virus, she said they have been placed “in isolation with others, based on trace contact”.

Christopher said the recruits were inducted for training on January 9, and were all tested for the virus.

A constant state of fear

A constant state of fear

The 606 murders reported in 2022, as well as increasing numbers of crimes have caused a serious impact on the mental health of Trinidad and Tobago’s population.

The Sunday Express spoke to clinical and counselling psychologist Nidhi Kirpalani who believes the psychological impacts of crime on adults and children are often overlooked in this country.

This includes direct victims of crime as well as indirect victims such as those who know people who were targeted.

President knocks health care

President knocks health care

Outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes says the country’s health system is in need of visionary leadership.

She made the comment yesterday as she bemoaned the problems and challenges facing the public health sector.

She was delivering the feature address at the Presidential Symposium hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at the university’s St Augustine campus.

Rejected and forgotten by society

Rejected and forgotten by society

Johnathon was born an unwanted child, discarded by his mother in the restroom of a local fried chicken restaurant and relinquished to the children’s ward of the San Fernando General Hospital nearly two decades ago.

Within the walls of the former Ward 14, the young cerebral palsy patient would spend years, hands tied to the bars of a metal bed-frame on which his mattress was laid, uttering grunts to the healthcare workers who had inevitably become his sole caregivers while stationed there.

Recommended for you