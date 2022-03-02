Ag CoP disgusted by 14 -second video

Having endured four days of pain and heartbreak, not knowing the fate of their loved ones trapped in an underwater pipeline, the families of three of the divers were further traumatised yesterday when videos and photographs of their bodies emerged on social media.
The three bodies, partly wrapped in body bags, were recorded in a 14-second video and uploaded to social media.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said yesterday he was disgusted by what he had seen. And, Jacob said if it was determined that a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was involved, action would be taken.
He said the director of the Forensic Science Centre was also disgusted by the video.
The bodies were taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where the families positively identified the men yesterday.
In an interview with the Express, Jacob said he had launched an investigation into the matter.
He said: “That goes against the Police Service rules and regulations and standing orders on the conduct in dealing with post-mortems. We are doing the investigation and if it comes to some conclusion that police officers are responsible, well the relevant actions will be taken.”
Jacob said should a police officer be responsible, the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau will lead the investigation.
The bodies of three of the four missing divers were recovered on Monday. The bodies were taken from the compound of Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary and then to the Forensic Science Centre.
The bodies are that of Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban and Yusuf Henry.