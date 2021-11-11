AG criticises PolSC objections

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has rubbished the conflict of interest claims the Opposition has raised with respect to Police Service Commission (PolSC) members Ian Ramdhanie and Maxine King.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Al-Rawi criticised the Opposition’s objections raised in the Parliament on Wednesday during debate of the President’s notifications of the five PolSC members.
“In relation to those allegations of conflict of interest, they were resembling something like 100 stages of separation. It was an allegation if you tried to make sense of it, Mrs (Kamla) Persad-Bissessar couldn’t even made the allegation clear,” he said.
He said it is not his job to clarify her “confusion”.
Al-Rawi said the Constitution sets out a process by which the President makes recommendations after consultation.
He added that the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader would have been approached and a debate followed for affirmative resolution.
“What was put in the Parliament just made no sense, and my job is not to clarify Kamla’s confusion,” he said.
The Express asked Al-Rawi about Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal’s claim that Maxine King was too close to the political executive.
“That’s like saying that I, Faris Al-Rawi, must not do anything with Damian Lyder because he used to be my client for several years and I know him. There are rules that govern conflict of interest and that is set out in law and that has been determined by our courts on a number of occasions,” he said.
“If and when there is a conflict of interest, people will have to decide on those matters if, in fact, there is one on the occasion when it arises,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the UNC makes a constant complaint about him and Government Minister Stuart Young recusing themselves from Cabinet matters when there is conflict of interest.
“We do that because the Integrity in Public Life Act says that we should,” he said. He said this was not done under the UNC government under Persad-Bissessar.
The AG said he is pleased the Police Service Commission is fully constituted and it is now in the hands of the President to perfect the affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives. He said Persad-Bissessar and UNC members demonstrated an ignorance of the law in the debate on Wednesday.
“She told an untruth to the nation, in saying that the motion was a breach of a process of the Parliament and it was in conflict with the Constitution,” he said.
Al-Rawi said he objects to the “farce” that went on in the Parliament with respect to the Opposition’s objections. He said the Constitution is clear that the PolSC acts with full independence.
Asked whether the Order of Merit List which was produced by the previous PolSC is still live and valid, the AG responded it would be inappropriate of him to express a view of what they have to undertake.
The UNC voted no to all the nominees, while the PNM said yes to all.
The notifications from the President for the nominations of retired Justice Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Maxine King, Ian Ramdhanie and Rajiv Persad were approved by a vote of 21 for/19 against in Parliament on Wednesday.