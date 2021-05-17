AG: Don’t play ‘smartman’ with SoE

Police and soldiers both have powers of arrests under the state of emergency (SoE) so don’t be a smartman or smartwoman.
In an attempt to clear up any confusion in the public domain concerning the present SoE and regulations of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday asked the public for its compliance while explaining the updated laws enforced.
During the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Al-Rawi said the SoE was built on managing the Covid-19 pandemic following the recent increase in cases.
He said SoE regulations specify who can be outside during non-curfew hours, 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. and who is allowed outside during the curfew hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
During the non-curfew hours only essential businesses are to operate.
However, those persons who fall under essential services are also invited to work from home if possible, he said.
He said regulation Number 3 sets out the guidelines for daylight hours and Regulation 4 sets out the curfew parameters.
Being outside is generally banned during the curfew hours except for certain circumstances where Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has to issue permission, he said. These may include energy services and manufacturing services.
Where the public health regulations are concerned, he said the regulations which came into effect on Sunday still manages the implementation of mask-wearing, the enforcement of fixed penalties and notices, the obligation to report Covid-positive cases, quarantine provisions, testing labs, and so on.
Addressing the rights of citizens during the SoE, Al-Rawi said the regulations are very heavily focused on public health issues and the management of those circumstances.
He cautioned that the regulations permit the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) within the parameters of law to engage in causing compliance in any place, both public and in private.
“The focus is obviously on the public health side of the equation. Therefore, members of the population, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, residents, visitors, you are obliged to be aware that there is a State of Emergency and you need to comply with the law and comply with the law directions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and also the Defence Force.
“You are also reminded that the public health regime with public health inspectors, quarantine provisions, breech of quarantine provisions, all of these also stand side by side in this process,” he said.
CoP can adjust curfew hours
The AG said at any time, day or night, the TTPS and army can stop citizens and ask why they are outdoors.
He said: “Put quite simply, the Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force will be out and about during the state of emergency. They both carry police powers. The obligation to explain your circumstances, why you are outside during daylight hours and also night-time hours where a curfew is upon every citizen of this country and the Trinidad and Tobago police and the army can stop you, ask you questions and ensure you are acting within the regulations.”
Clarifying whether or not persons can be in their yards during curfew hours, Al-Rawi explained that “private dwelling” in the regulations meant the precincts of someone’s property.
As such, he said that was a matter for the police and it can easily be interpreted.
However, it should not be used “an opportunity for ‘smartmanism’ or ‘smartwomanism’ where people come into the dance and basically try to give you all the technical reasons why the law does not apply to you”.
He added: “Those who are engaged in law enforcement can come about and ask you to disperse, ask you to return to your home, they may charge you for an offence because at the end of the day, the reasonableness of the law enforcement is going to be in question.”
Outdoor exercise
Also, he said the Constitution allows for the Commissioner of Police to adjust the curfew hours.
Speaking on the issue of restricting outdoor exercising, Al-Rawi said it was done to reduce circulation and recommended that people exercise at home.
He said: “Do not be surprised, when one observes a mad rush of individuals, not in groups of five, all congregating in areas such as Chaguaramas, Lady Chancellor Hill, Palmiste Park, San Fernando areas that we enjoy, our steps, etc, one has to be conscious that it is the congregation of people that we are managing. Therefore, that the advice that came to the Government and which was accepted and introduced in to the regulations, the expert medical advice is that we had to reduce circulation.
“We can exercise at home. We can exercise in our yards but what we have to do is be very sensible to join in assisting the fight against Covid. This is not intended to be an extenuated situation and extended situation where we are just simply out to cause people trouble and difficulty.”
Additionally, he reminded the public that the regulations are open to further restrictions and modifications. The Attorney General said an SoE also existed in 1970, 1990, 1998 and 2011.