AG: Few want to be jurors

This Mother’s Day, say a prayer for Mona Johnitty who lost her only child to criminals almost two years ago, but never stopped being a mother.

Every morning she wakes up, she thinks, prays, and whispers her son’s name—Ryan.

With her unwavering faith and love for God, she keeps the thought in her heart that Ryan Johnitty, who was an electrical engineer, is at peace with the heavenly angels, and no one can harm him.