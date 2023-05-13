AG: Few want to be jurors

Many people do not want to serve on juries.
So said Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday as he explained one of the rationales for the Administration of Justice Amendment bill which expands the system of judge-alone trials, first introduced in the 2017 bill.
“What this legislation is seeking to do is,...and demonstrably has been doing since it became part of our law (in 2017), is to provide for a more expeditious criminal justice system, something which I don’t think a single man or woman on the streets of this Republic would suggest is not a desired objective,” he said in the Senate.
The Attorney General said one of the benefits of judge-alone trials was that it reduced the length of time a person has to wait for a trial to begin as there is no jury selection to be done.
He said this process of jury selection can be quite lengthy and challenging as oftentimes people come to the courts not willing to be called as a juror but rather to present reasons as to why they cannot serve as a juror.
The Attorney General stressed that removal of trial by jury is not an infringement of a person’s constitutional rights.
In fact, it has the “tremendous potential” to reduce the case backlog as well as reduce the length of time a person has to wait for his trial to begin, he said.
He said, under the legislation, as soon as is reasonably practicable and in any event before the expiry of 14 days, the judge must deliver his verdict and in the case of a conviction, give a written judgment stating the reasons for his verdict at the time of conviction.
In the case of an acquittal the prosecution can request the judge to provide reasons and the judge may give reasons within 14 days of that request.
“This is not the case in a trial held by jury and is of substantial benefit to the accused, the victim and the entire criminal justice system,” the Attorney General said.
1,119 in jail awaiting trials
Armour said there were 1,119 defendants in jail awaiting trials.
He said as the suspension of criminal jury trials took effect in numerous countries during the pandemic, this led to an increase in the backlog of criminal cases waiting to be heard, despite noteworthy efforts.
Data shows that from August 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 there were 15,152 criminal cases filed at the district courts, including 160 capital matters, 207 filed at the High Court in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago and 232 filed at the Family and Criminal Division.
As of July 31, 2022, there were 885 criminal matters pending at the High Courts in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago; 285 criminal matters at the Family and Children Division.
“These statistics are concerning,” the AG said. “Our aim, which we are asking this Senate to join us in, is to continue with all efforts to improve the efficiencies of our criminal justice sector.”
He said between February 1, 2019 and January 31, 2023 there had been 59 completed judge-alone trials, with 35 now pending.
On average, during the years 2022, two requests were made per month for judge-alone trials, while 13 requests were made for the month of January 2023.
“These statistics are self-recommending of the success of the 2017 Act (which introduced trials by judge alone) that requests for judge-alone trials are continuing despite the resumption of trials by jury after the diminution of the pandemic in June 2022.
“Clearly we are on the correct path to continue in the necessary important improvements to our criminal justice system, acknowledging the success of the 2017 Act and the record of the increase in the number of defendants who are electing this mode of trial. It is the legitimate progression that we build further on this success and continue to improve our criminal trial processes and criminal justice system with the aim to reduce the length and cost of criminal trials at the High Court, to improve the system for the benefit of the accused persons, victims and witnesses and overall to enhance the confidence of the citizens of our proud country that we are continuing to improve the time-frame within which all persons impacted are getting justice and experiencing and seeing justice being done in a fair and expedited process with the aim of reducing our current criminal trial backlog,” the AG said.
Armour said the legislation was seeking to amend the Jury Act and the Criminal Procedure Act by introducing judge-alone trials as the default position for all capital and non-capital indictable matters with the option for the accused to make an application to the court to be tried by a judge and jury.
The legislation also introduces lay assessors and it also reduces the size of the jury in instances where the defendant asks for one.
Jury system expensive
Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, in defending the measure, said she had sat in court where “you can’t even get five people, much less 12, to serve on a jury”. She said the expenditure for jury trials doesn’t start with 12 people but with 72.
She said to get a jury, a team of persons is sent country-wide to find 72 people and the court has to pay those travel costs, expend money on marshals, and there are also costs in sending out summonses to people.
She said jury selection takes one full day of “hearing excuses after excuses” (why people should be exempted).
“It is not a trivial cost,” she said.
She said there were also additional security costs to having a jury and costs to assisting the juror’s family, especially when it was a single parent.
She said the State had to pay for accommodation for the person’s children and transportation costs for getting them to school because you did not want people to be worrying about such matters while sitting on a jury to make important decisions.
“There are significant costs prior to getting a jury to court and these costs are not just a matter of food, or six or 12 lunches,” she said. Sagramsingh-Sooklal stressed that she was not saying that the right to a fair trial should be sacrificed but if one could balance the requirement for a fair trial with saving the State expenditure, it should be done.