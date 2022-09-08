THE Firearms Audit Report has not been shot down, but remains a live issue, Attorney General Reginald Armour said yesterday.
He stressed that the Government was committed to tabling it in Parliament eventually. But, in the meantime, he has advised the Government that an appropriate person or body of persons should review the report, and invite those persons who may be adversely affected to comment on the report’s contents before a course of action for the report is determined. That course of action would include the timing “in a fair manner” for the tabling of report in the Parliament, he said.
Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs offices in Port of Spain, in the wake of the announcement in the media of Government’s decision to defer the tabling of the report, Armour took issue with the Express headline which said the audit report had been “shot down”.
He said: “The audit report has not been shot down. The audit report is a live current process that is undergoing what is known in law as ‘due process’. It is an ongoing process, very much alive, and I implore members of the media not to reduce the very responsible Fourth Estate to sensationalised headlines.” He called for fair and balanced reporting on this very serious issue.
On July 18, the prime minister had stated the Firearms Audit Report, which he said made very disturbing reading, would be sent to the Police Service Commission, the Commissioner of Police, and that the Executive Summary would be laid in the Parliament when it reconvened. However, this has been deferred to allow persons affected to comment.
The AG, in referring to the letter written by his office, dated September 6, to Larry Lalla, the attorney for former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, said it highlighted the “salient points”.
Saying those named in the audit will be given a chance to respond, he added “the attorney general is concerned to ensure in the constitutional responsibility that I have to this country and to the Government that fairness and due process require that all persons who may be adversely affected by the findings in that report should be afforded the opportunity to comment and to make representation on any findings in that report.
“And that is to say that the Government... considers that it should discharge its responsibilities to this country in a fair manner according to due process.”
Work in progress
Armour went further to state the report was not just about “Mr Lalla’s client”.
“Consideration is (to) be given as to whether there are persons adversely affected by the findings in the audit report who have not had an opportunity to comment and make representation on the matters giving rise to the findings, and if there are such persons what steps ought to be taken in relation to them and the audit report and its summary,” he said. He added consideration was being given to whether before any public disclosure of the report or its summary, these persons should be given the chance to comment and thereafter report to the head of Government for a decision on what should be done next about a matter affecting national security.
Emphasising that the report would be laid, Armour said: “Let us get that out of the way—the Prime Minister has signalled an intention to discharge his constitutional responsibility pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution and, in particular, Section 75.”
However, Armour stressed that an important point throughout the letter sent to Lalla is that the audit report or its summary would not be laid in a manner as to prejudice its value as an investigative report.
He said this would place constraints on his ability to answer many questions which the media might ask.
“It is not the time, now or until this report as to due process is concluded, for me to make comments as to what is in the report, either voluntarily or gratuitously or in answer to any question, that you all may ask,” he said.
Asked to give a timeline for the tabling of the report, the attorney general said it is a work in progress which will be determined by the person/persons involved in conducting the review of the audit report.
“What I can say... is that the Government is concerned that this must be dealt with as expeditiously as possible,” he said.
No comment on
CoE chairman
Armour declined to comment on the complaints made by the chairman of the commission of enquiry (Jerome Lynch) probing the Paria diving tragedy, saying his news conference was held specifically to deal with the “less than balanced reporting” on the firearms audit.
He said whatever the chairman of the CoE has said is to be taken seriously, but he first wanted to hear what the chairman, with whom he had not yet spoken, had said. While not “disavowing” an interest in the CoE, he referred questions to the office of the President or to the “well-respected” independent counsel, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.