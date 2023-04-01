AG gets report in $20m scandal

Lead investigator Justice Stanley John has submitted to Attorney General Reginald Armour the interim report on the investigation into matters relative to the State’s failure to file a defence in the malicious prosecution lawsuit filed by the nine men who were acquitted of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
A release from the Office of the Attorney General yesterday confirmed that John, accompanied by ACP Pamela Schuller-Hinds (retired), delivered the interim report to the AG.
The release stated that the interim report addresses principally the first three (items) of the team’s terms of reference, namely:
1) To enquire into the facts and circumstances relating to CV 2020-001243 Shervon Peters and ors v The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago commencing from June 22, 2020 when service of the claim form and statement of case were effected, including the decision of the High Court dated January 30, 2023, and culminating in the handover of the file in CV 2020-001243 to the Acting Solicitor General on the February 6, 2023.
2) To enquire into and establish the facts and circumstances regarding the role or roles played by any minister, member of the Civil Law Department or any other person employed at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs in the management and conduct of CV2020-001243.
3) To enquire into and establish whether there was any dereliction of duty, violation of any law, conflict of interest and/or breach of trust on the part of any minister, member of the Civil Law Department or any other persons employed at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs in the management and conduct of CV 2020-01243.
Final report
The release said the Attorney General thanked the investigative team “for their thorough work, for the expeditious delivery of their interim report, within the mandated timeframe”.
He said he would be considering the interim report carefully and he looked forward to “the equally expeditious delivery by the investigative team of the full and final report with recommendations in respect of their further terms of reference”.
The full and final report is expected to be submitted “within six months of the 5th February”, according to the terms of reference.
The other six items in the terms of reference, which the final report is expected to address, are:
4) To enquire into and examine the current procedures of the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Civil Law Department relative to the management and conduct of civil litigation involving the State:
5) To make recommendations to improve the management and conduct of civil proceedings taken by and against the State at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Civil Law Department and to have recourse to such information technology expertise as necessary;
6) To report in writing to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission any facts, circumstances or evidence which, in the opinion of the investigative team, may give rise to, show or establish the commission of any disciplinary offence by any office/officer in the Judicial and Legal Service relating to the management and conduct of CV 2020-01243;
7) To report in writing to the Director of Public Prosecutions, any facts, circumstances or evidence which in the opinion of the investigative team may give rise to, show or establish the commission of any criminal or fraudulent act contrary to the laws of Trinidad and Tobago relating to the management and conduct of CV2020-01423;
8) To make such other and incidental enquiries which concern and relate to the subject matters of enquiry as the investigative team may deem necessary to give effect to any findings made by the investigative team and/or remedy or prevent any act or conduct as may be found by the investigative team, and on the need, if any, for the enactment, amendment or repeal of any law of Trinidad and Tobago relating to civil proceedings by and against the State.
When the investigation was first established, the Attorney General indicated that the investigative team would also be probing the disappearance and the reappearance of the State’s file on this case.
He had indicated that the file disappeared and that there was something “sinister” about the occurrence of the missing file.
“I might go as far as to say, subject to the investigation, that it (the file) was caused to disappear, but I won’t say that just yet,” he said then.
The nine men who filed the lawsuit against the State were awarded a judgment in their favour in default and were awarded damages of $20 million, which caused a public outcry, resulting in the Attorney General engaging John and retired Justice Rolston Nelson to conduct the investigation.
The State has appealed both the judgment and the $20 million award for damages.