AG gets report in $20m scandal

A ST MARGARET’S man was shot and killed while plying his car for hire in Pointe-a-Pierre yesterday morning.

Rishi Etwaroo, 45, of Teak Avenue, was driving his Nissan Fielder wagon when he was shot dead in his car by a man pretending to be a passenger.

A woman passenger in the rear seat of the Etwaroo’s vehicle was shot in her right palm and upper arm.