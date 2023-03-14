AG GOES AFTER THA

THE Appeal Court has dismissed an appeal brought by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and its leader Farley Augustine against the decision of a High Court judge.
The appeal had to do with the refusal of Justice Margaret Mohammed to strike out the entirety of a claim brought against Augustine, the THA and its former deputy chief secretary Watson Duke by the Office of the Attorney General.
While the appeal by Augustine and the THA was dismissed, the court held that it could find no fault in the decision of Justice Mohammed in discontinuing the AG’s claim against Duke, who was also named as a defendant.
In essence, what Justice Mohammed had done was dismiss the claim against Duke while at the same time directing that the claim against Augustine and the THA proceed to trial.
Augustine and the THA, on the other hand, argued at the appeal that the case should have also been dismissed against them.
The ruling was delivered yesterday afternoon by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer, who presided over the appeal along with Justice Malcolm Holdip.
With the latest ruling, the claim against Augustine and the THA has been remitted to Justice Mohammed to proceed to trial.
AG pleased
In light of the ruling, the Office of the Attorney General yesterday issued a media release saying it was “pleased” with the ruling of the court.
“The Court of Appeal directed that the Attorney General’s civil action be remitted to the court for further adjudication and case management.
“The Attorney General is pleased with the decision of the Court of Appeal.
The determination now of the questions posed to the High Court will redound to the good of the citizenry of Trinidad and Tobago, and is consistent with the public interest of clarity of law,” the release stated.
The appeals were brought against the decision of Justice Mohammed, who ruled last March that Duke was not properly joined as a party to the proceedings.
While this was so, the judge had also refused to dismiss the AG’s claim in its entirety on the basis that the issue at hand at that time had become an academic issue.
The Office of the Attorney General had brought the claim in December 2021 after Duke did not immediately step down as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as deputy chief secretary of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
While Justice Mohammed found Duke was not properly joined as a defendant, she appointed him as an interested party in the proceedings since it was based on his conduct the summons was filed.
This meant that Duke was to remain in the matter but was not mandated to file any submissions in the substantive claim.
Correct to dismiss claim against Duke
But in its ruling yesterday, the Appeal Court stated Justice Mohammed, while correct in dismissing the claim against Duke, had erred in law by appointing him as an interested party without his permission.
Anand Ramlogan, SC, who argued the case on behalf of Duke, had raised two main points as to why the claim against Duke should be struck out.
The first was that the AG’s Office failed to comply with the pre-action protocol directions by failing to issue correspondence to him prior to filing the summons.
The second argument was that the claim failed to disclose any grounds for him to be a defendant and that the proper parties to the claim were only the Office of the Attorney General and the THA.
Ramlogan had argued in the High Court that the established procedure in an interpretation claim is to notify parties who may have an interest and or who may wish to participate in the proceedings.
By doing so they can decide whether they wish to apply to intervene.
By failing to adopt this approach he stated the AG’s Office had compelled Duke to participate in proceedings in a capacity that was unnecessary for the resolution of the issues.
The Appeal Court agreed with Ramlogan’s submissions.
Attorneys for the appellants had all argued at the appeal that Justice Mohammed erred in law when she ruled that the issue was a live one.
This was not so, the attorneys said, pointing out that by the time the claim had come up for hearing Duke had already tendered his resignation from the PSA and the RRCB.
But on the other hand, senior counsel Fyard Hosein, who led the case on behalf of the AG’s Office, said the issue was not just restricted to Duke and his decision to not immediately resign from the PSA and the RRCB after being appointed as deputy chief secretary.
It went further than this, he said.
The purpose of the interpretation summons was for the court to interpret the THA Act and make a ruling on whether Duke was in fact allowed to remain in the position of PSA president and a member of the RRCB while also holding the position of THA deputy chief secretary, he said.
The court’s ruling on the issue will provide clarity and will be used as a guide to prevent similar circumstances from taking place in the future if the court were to actually find that Duke was not allowed to hold the other two positions while also being THA chief secretary, Hosein said.
In December 2021, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) led by Duke defeated the People’s National Movement in the THA elections.
Duke was appointed deputy chief secretary while Augustine was appointed leader of the THA.
Duke has since resigned from the position.
Appearing in the appeal alongside Ramlogan for Duke were Kent Samlal, Jared Jagroo, Vishaal Siewsaran and Natasha Bisram while attorneys Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, John Jeremie, SC, and Kiel Taklalsingh appeared for the THA and Augustine.
Hosein was assisted by attorneys Kerwyn Garcia and Rishi Dass on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, while Vanessa Gopaul made an appearance on behalf of the RRCB as an interested party.