AG, GRIFFITH: POLICE HAVE THE POWER

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said yesterday police have the power to enter people’s private properties if there is belief that the law and public health regulations are being breached.
The top cop however said the issue will be treated on a case-by-case basis, adding that warrants will be needed in most instances but police also have the authority to enter without a warrant if there is a life-and-death situation.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was advised by attorneys that police have the power to enter people’s homes.
He said Government had taken the position previously not to “overly intrude on individual freedoms even as the country fought the virus...but if in so doing, persons are using that to misbehave and create situations that threaten the rest of the country, therefore I want to let the country know that the existing laws and regulations of T&T, I have been properly advised by lawyers...allow the police to intervene in private spaces if the police are duly of the opinion that what is going on in that private space is detrimental to the public interest with respect to this public health emergency...And the police would be so advised and guided”.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith said the Prime Minister was “very clear and very correct”.
“I stated it several months ago, under 133 in the Public Health Regulations it gives that authorisation if at any time there is the belief that something is taking place, even on private property, that can affect the health of others directly or indirectly, we can intervene,” he said.
The police, he added, will have the support of the public health officers.
Asked whether a warrant would be required, he responded “there would be a warrant but there would be specific circumstances”.
He said it is similar to when police can enter a home when there is a life-and-death situation.
“There are times when police can enter a home even without a warrant if it is there is something that can affect the lives of citizens,” he said, noting there was an instance where police raided several homes in South and people were offended saying the police had no warrant.
“We do have that, there is a window there that gives us a right to move in immediately if we see that it is something that can be threatening to citizens but on most occasions there would be a warrant which we could get immediately,” he said.
Comply with the law
Griffith said the police will act depending on the case.
“There will also be situations where persons have private properties and open that property to the public by having a cover charge, walk with your own bottle or having a pay bar,” he said.
“There will be a number of different circumstances to confirm what the Prime Minister is stating. Police officers have been briefed and it will be a case-by-case basis. It is not to put fear in the public that any time you have over five persons in your house we are going to raid and storm into your homes, that is not the case,” he added.
Griffith urged people to simply comply with the law and regulations.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, we cannot police stupidity so we are hoping that persons would understand what is being asked and they would adhere and play their part. If persons do not, Section 133 will give the police the authority to intervene and take action if required,” he said.
The commissioner also issued a call for people to report large gatherings taking place on private properties.
He said the police have gotten some reports but they were situations where there were private gatherings involving immediate family members and invited friends.
“If it is that neighbours see dozens of persons coming into a home, music playing loudly, that can be viewed as a public gathering, so ask the public to make a report to 482-GARY or contact the police so we can investigate whether regulations are breached,” he said.