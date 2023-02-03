AG HIRES NELSON

Retired judge Rolston Nelson, SC, has been hired to examine the issues relating to the missing file at the Office of the Attorney General.
In a media release issued yesterday, Attorney General Reginald Armour announced that Nelson has been retained “to advise the State on issues relevant to the missing file and the provenance (origins) of the decision delivered by the High Court” in the matter of the nine men who were acquitted of the charge of murdering Vindra Naipaul-Coolman and who were award over $20 million in damages in a malicious prosecution case against the State.
The announcement comes one day after Armour held a news conference in the face of public outrage over the State’s failure to put in a defence in the matter, leading to the $20 million award.
Armour said on Wednesday that the file on the malicious prosecution case had disappeared and he intended to engage an external investigator to probe the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the file.
He said that on May 29, 2020, the statement of case and a claim form were served on the Solicitor General’s Department, and an officer of that department signed for acceptance of service. A file was opened on June 22, 2020, and thereafter—on June 23—it disappeared.
He described what happened as “sinister”, “incredulous” and requiring an explanation.
Previously hired by Govt
Nelson has been engaged by the Government in the past to do several probes. In May 2019, he was hired to probe the procurement and award of a $300 million contract by the Airports Authority to Novo Technologies Incorporated, about which the Cabinet was “very suspicious”.
Nelson, a former judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), was given two months to complete this assignment.
In November 2016, when allegations of sexual harassment were made against then Angostura chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin, the Cabinet engaged Nelson to investigate the whistleblower’s claims. In his 34-page report, dated September 2017, Nelson cleared Balgobin, pointing out that the allegations were not established.
Nelson’s last engagement with the Government was to provide a legal opinion on Legal Notice 183 after the validity of Gary Griffith’s appointment was legally challenged when an interpretation summons was filed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
Nelson, in his opinion given in September 2021, concluded that Paragraph 4 of the Legal Notice, which was the basis on which the acting appointment of Griffith as commissioner of police was made, lacked vires (legal authority).
He said even if it had vires, the nomination was not submitted or approved by the Parliament as required by the Constitution.