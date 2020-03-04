Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says he will look into whether persons sharing fake news about the coronavirus and causing panic could be prosecuted.
There was a fake report yesterday that a family of three had died within three days at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
The report stated that the hospital released a statement that none of the three showed symptoms of coronavirus but tests conducted after their demise proved positive for the virus.
The Health Ministry yesterday issued a release debunking this report and urged citizens to get heir information from reliable sources.
Fake news about the virus is not happening just in T&T but globally.
In St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet vowed that his government will prosecute anyone who spreads false information on the coronavirus which results in creating.
With at least three confirmed cases of the much-feared virus in the region, Chastanet said the last thing St Lucia needs is panic.
The Express asked Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday whether this approach could be adopted in Trinidad and Tobago and he responded that the AG is looking into it.
Albania
In other parts of the world laws have been implemented to deal with fear-mongers.
Prosecutors in Albania have warned that the malicious distribution of fake information about the coronavirus, with the purpose of spreading panic, will be treated as a criminal offence
Prosecutors in Albania said they were opening an investigation into what they called “diffusion of fake information or announcements in any form aimed at creating a state of insecurity and panic among the people”, warning that causing panic in this manner is a crime.
Malaysia
In Malaysia action has also been taken to deal with persons who spread fake news on the virus.
Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said those who initiate and disseminate lies on any issue relating to coronavirus on the Internet would be investigated and charged.
He said charges would be filed against individuals concerned in the coming days and one option was using Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.
Prosecutions in Hungary
People have also been prosecuted in Hungary for sharing fake news. According to reports, police have raised charges against two people for disseminating fake news online that people had dropped dead in Budapest’s Keleti railway station due to the coronavirus.