AG meets with Gaspard today

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Armour and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard will hold discussions at 9 a.m. today at the AG’s office in Port of Spain.
The meeting comes in the wake of statements by Armour that the office of the DPP is “under-performing” and statements by the prime minister that the Government, for the past three years, had been paying millions of dollars in rent for executive office space, which remains unoccupied, for the office of the DPP.
The prime minister’s statements were themselves triggered by the DPP’s complaint about a staff shortage at his department and the failure to appoint 137 attorneys despite the fact that a proposal was made in a Cabinet Note of 2013.
The DPP warned that the criminal justice system will collapse if the situation is not addressed.
These recent developments between the PM and the AG, and the DPP, came in the aftermath of the decision of the DPP to discontinue the Piarco Number 3 matter against former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his wife Oma Panday and others, because the prospect of conviction against them had become weak.
It was in an attempt to explain why the Piarco cases and other white-collar court matters have taken an inordinate amount of time in the courts—that the DPP made the comments of the staff shortfall.