AG meets with Gaspard today

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Armour and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard will hold discussions at 9 a.m. today at the AG’s office in Port of Spain.

The meeting comes in the wake of statements by Armour that the office of the DPP is “under-performing” and statements by the prime minister that the Government, for the past three years, had been paying millions of dollars in rent for executive office space, which remains unoccupied, for the office of the DPP.