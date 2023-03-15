AG meets with Gaspard today

ATTORNEY GENERAL Reginald Armour and Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard will hold discussions at 9 a.m. today at the AG’s office in Port of Spain.

The meeting comes in the wake of statements by Armour that the office of the DPP is “under-performing” and statements by the prime minister that the Government, for the past three years, had been paying millions of dollars in rent for executive office space, which remains unoccupied, for the office of the DPP.

The prime minister’s statements were themselves triggered by the DPP’s complaint about a staff shortage at his department and the failure to appoint 137 attorneys despite the fact that a proposal was made in a Cabinet Note of 2013.

The DPP warned that the criminal justice system will collapse if the situation is not addressed.

These recent developments between the PM and the AG, and the DPP, came in the aftermath of the decision of the DPP to discontinue the Piarco Number 3 matter against former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his wife Oma Panday and others, because the prospect of conviction against them had become weak.

It was in an attempt to explain why the Piarco cases and other white-collar court matters have taken an inordinate amount of time in the courts—that the DPP made the comments of the staff shortfall.

THE Lotto Plus jackpot is now a whopping $18.5 million and many are hopeful that they can walk away with the winning numbers after tonight’s draw.

The highest Lotto Plus in this country’s history has been $32 million.

The Express visited a few places in downtown Port of Spain and St James, where there weren’t long lines of people waiting to be that lucky person with the winning numbers.

The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) general student enrolment is down five per cent compared to previous years, dropping to 15,130 students.

The number of undergra­d­uate students dropped by four per cent, slipping below 11,000, and post-graduate enrolment declined by eight per cent.

Post-graduate total was 4,283, undergraduate total was 10,847 and total enrolment stood at 15,130.

A bandit was killed in a road traffic accident on Monday night moments after he and another man stole a vehicle from a family at gunpoint.

The unidentified man died of his injuries after the vehicle he was in crashed into a barrier along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

A teenager was wounded in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Fyzabad on Monday.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was standing in the compound of the Fyzabad Secondary School, when three men ran in around 2.30 p.m.

There was a scuffle and the teenager was stabbed in the right arm, police said.

