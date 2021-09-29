AG misleading Parliament

Opposition Senator Wade Mark is accusing Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of misleading the Parliament on the issue of Legal Notice 183.
Mark, who had brought a resolution to have the Legal Notice annulled, and was unsuccessful, said yesterday the Attorney General gave the clear impression that both the acting appointments and substantive appointments of Police Commissioner would have to come to Parliament for confirmation.
Mark said when the Attorney General was rebutting his motion he gave the Parliament the distinct impression that the list of nominees had to come to the Parliament.
“At no point in time did he explain that paragraph 4 meant that the list of nominees for the acting appointment would not have to come to the Parliament,” he said.
The Attorney General, in responding to Mark’s motion on July 5, 2021, quoted Subsection (3) of the Constitution, which stated: “The Police Service Commission shall submit to the President a list of names of the persons nominated for appointment to the offices of Commissioner of Police... So the Police Service Commission has the authority and autonomy to nominate, to appoint a Commissioner of Police to act or hold office.
“Acting could be temporary, holding office permanent. The Constitution says the Police Service Commission shall submit to the President the list of names. The President shall issue a notification in respect of each nominated under subsection (3) and the notifications shall be subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives. It is only after the process of consideration by the House... that the House produces someone that the majority says should be Commissioner of Police, it returns to the Police Service Commission, and the Police Service Commission makes an appointment as it sees fit.”
Mark said: “In his (AG) response to my motion, the Attorney General spoke of a list of nominees going to the President.”
He said the 2009 Order stated that the PolSC could choose persons to act as CoP from within the limited pool—ie, Deputy Commissioners drawn from the ranks of the Service. This pool of persons was widened by paragraph 4 of Legal Notice 183 to include any person who was on contract with the Police Service.
Mark said the Attorney General gave the impression that once the PolSC was going beyond the remit of selecting persons who were Deputy Commissioners, from within the Police Service, to selecting persons from outside of the Service, that is persons on or previously on contract with the Police Service, that the list of nominees would have to be sent to the President and then to the Parliament, he said.
“Upon a closer reading of the Attorney General’s contribution, when I brought a motion to have the Legal Notice annulled, the Attorney General justified and defended his flawed Legal Order.”
Noting that the Attorney General changed his position, in response to statements by attorney Dave Persad, and he (the AG) stated publicly that the proper procedure was followed in Griffith’s acting appointment, Mark said he was supporting the call of his political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, that the Attorney General must go.
AG: I changed my position
based on legal advice\
The Attorney General said when he made the statements quoted above in the Parliament, he was referring to the substantive appointment of the Commissioner of Police (not an acting appointment). “I was reading out Section 123 (1) which says a person may be appointed by the Police Service Commission to hold or act in the position,” he said.
He said Mark was making the allegation that the Government would influence the PolSC improperly if there was no firm (involved in the recruitment exercise).
“He (Mark) was saying that without the firm the PolSC would be the puppet of the Government,” the Attorney General stated. He said he responded to Mark by saying the PolSC could appoint the person to hold or act in the position, and that there could be no Government interference. So, Senator Mark is reinventing his argument and seeking to twist what I said,” Al-Rawi said.
The Attorney General did concede that at the time of Griffith’s acting appointment, he made statements suggesting the proper process was followed.
“I said that at the time because I held the view then that it was certainly open to the process that the President acted properly. We have received legal advice since then, both of which say that the Constitution requires all appointments to go before the Parliament,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the State’s unequivocal position is that all appointments should go to the Parliament, based on the advice of senior counsel Rolston Nelson and Douglas Mendes.
“That is to be met by a very important point that as the representative of the President, the President has written to the Office of the Attorney General, and directed that we put the issue of the 2009 Order before the court. Therefore, I am obliged to put that issue before the court because it is a proper consequence of considering the claim,” he said.
He said the Attorney General’s office by notice has said that it agrees with the claimant’s position (Ravi Balgobin Maharaj) that all appointments must go before the court.
“So there is no discord in the Government’s position. The Government’s position is that the acting appointment of Griffith should go to Parliament. That is the clear position... And that is my position as well because the Mendes and Nelson advice come to the same conclusion but with two different routes,” he said.
“The Attorney General accepts that Griffith’s appointment is invalid but this is diametrically opposed to the views of the Office of the President, as well as the views of the Police Service Commission as presented by Russell Martineau,” he said.
He said the case before the court, brought by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, says the Constitution requires all appointments to come before the Parliament, and that Ramlogan’s claim does not ask for the Legal Notice 183 to be set aside.
Proper interpretation
The State yesterday filed a claim in which it stated that if all acting appointments must go to Parliament, then the Legal Notice 2009, (under which current acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob was appointed) is “void” since any acting as Commissioner, whether it comes from within or outside of the Service, must go to Parliament.
The State’s claim asks the court to take notice that the full consequences and effect of the argument expressly raised by the claimant (Ramlogan) is that the proper interpretation of the procedure outlined in Section 123 of the Constitution applies to both acting and substantive appointments to the office of CoP and Deputy Commissioner.
Therefore the State is asking the court to determine whether, if the claimant is right, “as the Attorney General is advised he is”, that Commissioner of Police and DCP (Acting Appointments) Selection Order “is void”.
And that paragraph 4 of Legal Notice 183 of 2021 should be construed as requiring the PolSC to submit a list of nominees for an acting appointment to Her Excellency where it proposes that an (any) acting appointment should be made and that this Order “is mandatory”, while the previous (2009) Order is “void”.