AG: No grace period...he has to go

Watson Duke’s offer of a resignation to the Public Services Association does not purge him or Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and their camp of the difficulties they are in, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
He was commenting on reports that Duke, in a letter dated December 13, “offered his resignation for acceptance by the Conference of Delegates to be effective from December 31, 2021”.
He concluded his letter by saying he “hoped his resignation is accepted, so I can commit myself to the same work, albeit, on a different level”.
The Conference of Delegates holds a special conference scheduled for December 21 to discuss Duke’s offer of his resignation.
“I have noted in the newspapers an offer to resign and an offer to resign is not a resignation and does not provide a cure to the dilemma. I pray that good sense would come in but this is not a time to play with such a serious issue.
“Certainly I don’t think that any one of us in this Government has ever been given the kind of latitude on an issue like this,” the Attorney General stated.
“Mr Farley Augustine is in the highest position in Tobago. He has earned his position by an overwhelming mandate. I have written to him in his capacity as Chief Secretary pointing out the difficulties that Mr Duke has presented to him, the country and the THA. There are issues in relation to the THA Act and several other laws that are in the mix and I have called upon the THA head to speak with clarity on the issue...”
Asked about the three-months grace period Augustine gave Duke to resign from his PSA position, the Attorney General noted the law does not provide for a grace period.
“Once you are sworn in, you are sworn in. The law has to be complied with and there is no halfway house on that,” he said.
The Attorney General said he had not received a response from Augustine to either of his two letters.
He said he hoped he would “oblige him with a response”.
Disappointment
He said he communicated with Augustine on the assumption that he was fully aware of all the circumstances.
The Attorney General also expressed his “sincere disappointment” in an editorial which sought to compare recusal at the Cabinet level with Duke’s conflict of interest.
He noted people in public life, like himself, are required by law to recuse themselves whenever a matter comes before the Cabinet in which there is a conflict of interest.
He said in his case, some matters which he recused himself from deliberations and decision making, involved matters relating to previous clients of his since he had a large legal practice before entering Government.
The law says one cannot participate in a decision where one has a conflict of interest.
“I have complied with the law as I should. So how is that in any way similar to Mr Duke who has failed to comply with the law?” he asked.
He added: “The law says that once someone is a Member of the Executive Council, they cannot be operating in any capacity the nature of which requires his full-time attention. There is also the conflict of interest issue.”