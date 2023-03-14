Attorney General and Minister of Legal of Affairs Reginald Armour has rubbished online claims that the ministry intends to introduce legislation penalising the use of cellphones, computers, electronic equipment and storage of videos.
In a release yesterday, the AGs office stated that the Government is fully cognizant of the need to provide legislation to deal with the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes.
It said that, to this end, it attempted to enact the Cybercrime Bill, 2017 but “regrettably did not then secure the necessary parliamentary vote”.
The Attorney General is currently considering certain provisions as an amendment to the Computer Misuse Act, Chap 11:17, with the intention of introducing them in Parliament.
It stated that once approved by Cabinet the focus of the proposed legislation is to address crimes which affect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information and communications technology system.
“The information being circulated on social media of imminent steps to introduce legislation with reference to penalising the use of cellphones, computers, electronic equipment and storage of videos is misleading and wholly false,” stated the release.
The AG’s office added that the material being circulated forms no part of the policy of nor legislation under consideration by the Government.
“The Government will not be a part of such draconian provisions, which are unconstitutional and in terms which infringe the rights of our citizens and the Attorney General by this statement debunks that information as wholly false,” it added.