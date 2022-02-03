THE process for persons to obtain permits for the use of pepper spray, as well as the importation and sale of the product, is being finalised, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
His comments come in the face of criticism that Government and the relevant authorities have not done enough to protect women in this country.
On Monday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on Al-Rawi to answer what was the status of the pepper spray legislation.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, the AG said on Tuesday the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) approved the forms which are necessary for the operationalisation of pepper spray.
“This will allow the applications to be made, as well as the importation, sale and distribution to occur,” he said.
“Please do remind Mrs Persad-Bissessar that the protection of the vulnerable will be aided if she supports bail restrictions, anonymous witness evidence, amendments to the Sexual Offences Act and many other matters that she has simply refused to allow,” Al-Rawi added.
In August 2021, the regulations for the use of pepper spray were finalised.
The rules, subject to the negative resolution of Parliament, were listed in the Firearms (Use of Pepper Spray) Order 2021, published on August 3 by way of a legal notice.
The Firearms (Amendment) Act No 7 of 2021 was passed in the Parliament and was assented to on July 6, 2021 to regulate the use of pepper spray in Trinidad and Tobago.
An advisory committee was established to look at the operationalisation of the law and to determine the type, strength and volumetric content of pepper spray permitted in a canister as the first step towards operationalising the pepper spray law.
It comprised stakeholder representatives from the Ministry of National Security, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Office of Law Enforcement Policy, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Customs and Excise Division and Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago.
It was agreed that a permit would be required to obtain pepper spray.
‘One year later’
Pressure group The Candlelight Movement issued a news release yesterday criticising the Government.
Kandace Bharath-Nahous, the group’s public relations officer, noted that the body of Keithisha Cudjoe was found in the same area of the Heights of Aripo where Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt’s body was found last year.
Cudjoe, 21, of Harding Place, Cocorite, went missing on January 24 and her decomposing body was found on January 28.
The Candlelight Movement was responsible for mass candle light vigils following Bharatt’s death.
“One year later and the bodies of our women continue to be dumped in a forest. One year later and despite much conversation, vigils, marches, protests and promises by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, our women have not been given a chance to protect themselves from the evil roaming the land and today are unable to obtain permits for the use of pepper spray,” stated Bharath-Nahous.
She added the the TTPS Firearms Department remains closed since the departure of former police commissioner Gary Griffith last October, with the effect that no firearm licenses have been granted to law-abiding citizens to protect themselves.
“It is also quite telling that there remains no one appointed as a substantive commissioner of police in our country. ‘PH’ taxis which are responsible for the murder of Ashanti Riley and sexual assault of countless women continue to operate totally unregulated, whilst families must wear masks in their own vehicles because police will not know the difference between a private taxi and a family car,” stated Bharath-Nahous.
She said on December 7, 2021, the Candlelight Movement served the national petition carrying more than 128,000 physical signatures, calling upon Parliament to do better to protect our women and our citizens and since then the calls of concerned citizens continue to fall on deaf ears.
“As heartbreaking and traumatic as this situation is for all law-abiding citizens and women in our country, it is clear that violence meted out against our women will not be important enough to engage the attention of those democratically-elected to protect our citizens,” she stated.
“We again call upon the Parliament to give the safety and protection of our women the priority it deserves so that innocent lives will not continue to be snuffed out,” stated Bharath-Nahous.
And the United National Congress (UNC) National Women’s Arm noted that on the anniversary of the gruesome murder of Bharatt comes another death of a young lady.
“It is also one year since Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi promised pepper spray to assist women in protecting themselves from criminal elements. But like so many broken promises from this Keith Rowley-led regime, sadly, this is another one,” the UNC Women’s Arm said in a news release yesterday.
It added that January also saw a bloody month of 50 murders and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds “seems clueless and lacking the foresight and vision to handle the out-of-control spiralling crime situation; nowhere is safe in this country right now”.
The UNC said it makes no sense calling for the minister to step down when the entire Government has failed for the past six and a half years.
“But as a people we cannot continue to sit silently and watch the lives of our loved ones be snuffed out; we must use our collective voice and demand a fresh general election, so we can elect capable and competent people to manage our affairs,” stated the release.