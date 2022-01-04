AG preparing amendments to law

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is preparing amendments to legislation to effect Government’s vaccination policy which he will hand over to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the Attorney General (AG) said it will ultimately be up to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as to whether the policy will take effect by January 17.
“What I can tell you is that since I last spoke to the nation just before Christmas, I have received useful recommendations which I’m considering right now with the wider team,” the AG said.
The AG added he is in the process of updating his position to report to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet who will take the decisions as to dates, steps and processes.
Questioned on when he expects to go to Parliament with the relevant legislative changes, the AG said: “I am working at full ball right now and in the middle of processes. I’m working as per the deadlines provided to me.
“However, I have material updates that I will bring to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet shortly, and then I will await their further instructions on the matter.”
Al-Rawi said he also intends to respond to all correspondence from the unions.
He disclosed that on Monday evening he received a letter from the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), and that he is in the process of addressing a response to Ancel Roget’s many questions.
He said he also took note of Roget’s statements outside the Attorney General’s office yesterday.
The AG said he received recommendations from other stakeholders.
He added that he met with the Health Ministry’s team and got clarification on certain issues arising out of the recommendations he received so far. “In relation to the course ahead, I am in the middle of a consultation exercise and I intend to return to stakeholders immediately,” he said.
Navigating
constitutional issues
Yesterday, newly-appointed Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste advised public servants that they are under no legal obligation to disclose their vaccination status to their employers, citing the Data Protection Act.
Al-Rawi said he has not yet seen the PSA communication, but he also intends to provide a proper response.
He noted the recommendation that people not give their medical information under the Data Protection Act was something Roget also repeated. “I’ll look at that. The Data Protection Act is partially proclaimed and this would have to be looked at as the law as it presently stands.
“It’s not only the Data Protection Act that you’re looking at, there are other pieces of law that equally apply to circumstances where you may or may not be required to give your information,” he said.
“What the Data Protection Act treats with is a very different construct. It is how the Government manages the information that it receives,” he added.
The AG said the amendments the Government intends to bring will address these issues.
“In respect of the approach, we are clearly discussing an amendment to the law, an amendment to the Public Health Ordinance which is now an Act and the law that we are discussing will take care of the issues the have been raised including that which was raised by the Public Services Association. Why? Because there is a paramountcy of the law over contracts,” he said
“However, it must be acknowledged as I personally acknowledge that there are constitutional issues to be navigated, and as soon as I’m finished with the consultation exercise which is afoot right now, I’ll be in a much clearer position to lend assistance to the issues,” he said.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, when questioned yesterday on what the policy will be if a public servant is partially vaccinated by January 17, said these issues are being looked at.
“All these issues are being worked on. My best advice is to just get vaccinated for your own personal benefit and that of your family and co-workers,” he stated via WhatsApp.