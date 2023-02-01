AG PROBES $20m SCANDAL

Regi­nald Armour

‘failed to put in defence’: Reginald Armour

AN investigation has been ordered by the Office of the Attorney General to determine why the State failed to enter a defence in the malicious prosecution lawsuits brought against it by nine men who were charged but eventually freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

Vindra Naipaul-Coolman

accused killers freed:

Vindra Naipaul-Coolman

The announcement was made yesterday in a media release issued by acting Attorney General Stuart Young.

The failure of the State to file a defence so resulted in the men having a default judgment entered in their favour and each being ordered by the court to receive approximately $2.1 million.

In the media release, Young said the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs will also be hosting a media conference today to address the issue.

On Monday afternoon, Master Martha Alexander ordered that the former accused be compensated for the nine years they spent in “deplorable and inhumane” prison conditions before being freed by a jury in 2016.

Those who stand to benefit from the ruling are Sher­von Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles.

This is unless the State appeals the order of the court and is successful in having the ruling overturned.

Two other people, Earl Trimmingham and Lyndon James were also charged with the crimes, but retrials were ordered against them. Another former accused, Allan “Scanny” Martins, was shot and killed by police in 2015 when he and two others escaped from the Remand Pri­son on Frederick Street in 2015.

The lawsuits were filed in 2020 on behalf of the men by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Gary Ramkissoon, Renuka Rambhajan, Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram.

In 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered the default judg­ment in favour of the former accused because of the State’s failure to defend it. She had directed that the award of compensation be assessed by a High Court Master.

Following Monday’s ru­ling by Master Alexander, Senior Counsel Israel Khan, who led Dana Seetahal, SC; Gilbert Peterson; SC; Joy Balkaran; Kelly Thompson; and Sophia Sandy as prosecutors in the criminal trial, said the AG’s Office had to account to the public as to why a defence was not filed.

“Heads must roll,” he said on Monday as he called for the firing of then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi from the Cabinet if he could not provide a proper explanation for the failure of the State to file the defence.

“I am very much flabbergasted that the Office of the Attorney General and Minis­try of Legal Affairs did not have the Solicitor General’s Department put in a defence in these matters. This is total madness.

“Somebody should be held responsible for failing to do their duty in not putting in a defence. The then-attorney general, Faris Al-Rawi, has to give an explanation to the country as to why the Solicitor General’s Department did not put in the defence in this matter. It appears to me that if the (then) AG does not have a good explanation, then he must be removed from the Cabinet,” Khan said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla calls on PM to fire Faris from Cabinet

Kamla calls on PM to fire Faris from Cabinet

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to fire former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi from his Cabinet.

She also called on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and acting Commissioner of Police to launch probes into the conduct of Al-Rawi and his successor Reginald Armour, SC.

AG PROBES $20m SCANDAL

AG PROBES $20m SCANDAL

AN investigation has been ordered by the Office of the Attorney General to determine why the State failed to enter a defence in the malicious prosecution lawsuits brought against it by nine men who were charged but eventually freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

The announcement was made yesterday in a media release issued by acting Attorney General Stuart Young.

Mom says she was chased from hospital

Mom says she was chased from hospital

The Ministry of Health has taken action against the health workers who allegedly denied medical care to a pregnant woman who said she lost her twin babies after being chased out of the Princes Town District Hospital.

She is also claiming she was refused access to an ambulance.

The employees, among them two doctors, have been sent on administrative leave with basic pay while the claims of Pearly Graham are investigated.

Licences granted: pharmacists get relief

PHARMACISTS were given some licence relief from midnight last night and can continue to operate, as Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday signed the Pharmacy Board Amendment (No. 2) Regulations, 2023.

The ministry stated in a media release that “as of midnight on January 31, 2023, pharmacies can continue to operate”.

Khan calls for CoE

Khan calls for CoE

Senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday urged that a commission of enquiry be held after the State failed to file a defence in relation to the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman court case where nine men who sued for malicious prosecution were awarded over $2 million each.

Khan was the lawyer who led both Gilbert Peterson SC, and Dana Seetahal SC, as special prosecutors in the criminal trial that was heard before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip from 2014 to 2016.

Recommended for you