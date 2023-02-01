AG PROBES $20m SCANDAL

AN investigation has been ordered by the Office of the Attorney General to determine why the State failed to enter a defence in the malicious prosecution lawsuits brought against it by nine men who were charged but eventually freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
The announcement was made yesterday in a media release issued by acting Attorney General Stuart Young.
The failure of the State to file a defence so resulted in the men having a default judgment entered in their favour and each being ordered by the court to receive approximately $2.1 million.
In the media release, Young said the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs will also be hosting a media conference today to address the issue.
On Monday afternoon, Master Martha Alexander ordered that the former accused be compensated for the nine years they spent in “deplorable and inhumane” prison conditions before being freed by a jury in 2016.
Those who stand to benefit from the ruling are Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles.
This is unless the State appeals the order of the court and is successful in having the ruling overturned.
Two other people, Earl Trimmingham and Lyndon James were also charged with the crimes, but retrials were ordered against them. Another former accused, Allan “Scanny” Martins, was shot and killed by police in 2015 when he and two others escaped from the Remand Prison on Frederick Street in 2015.
The lawsuits were filed in 2020 on behalf of the men by attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Gary Ramkissoon, Renuka Rambhajan, Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram.
In 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered the default judgment in favour of the former accused because of the State’s failure to defend it. She had directed that the award of compensation be assessed by a High Court Master.
Following Monday’s ruling by Master Alexander, Senior Counsel Israel Khan, who led Dana Seetahal, SC; Gilbert Peterson; SC; Joy Balkaran; Kelly Thompson; and Sophia Sandy as prosecutors in the criminal trial, said the AG’s Office had to account to the public as to why a defence was not filed.
“Heads must roll,” he said on Monday as he called for the firing of then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi from the Cabinet if he could not provide a proper explanation for the failure of the State to file the defence.
“I am very much flabbergasted that the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs did not have the Solicitor General’s Department put in a defence in these matters. This is total madness.
“Somebody should be held responsible for failing to do their duty in not putting in a defence. The then-attorney general, Faris Al-Rawi, has to give an explanation to the country as to why the Solicitor General’s Department did not put in the defence in this matter. It appears to me that if the (then) AG does not have a good explanation, then he must be removed from the Cabinet,” Khan said.