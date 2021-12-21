AG: Ramlogan, South lawyers representing THA chiefs

Watson Duke

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke 

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and “attorneys from South Trinidad” are legal representatives of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley ­Augustine.

This was stated by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at a virtual news conference yesterday, where he said the matter of the court being asked to provide an interpretation of the law to determine whether or not Duke is in violation of the THA Act and the Integrity in Public Life Act was brought before emergency Judge Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell, who gave directions on the matter.

He added: “Quite interestingly attorneys appearing for Mr Watson Duke, in the person of Mr Anand Ramlogan senior counsel, assisting him Mr Ken Samlal and Mr Jared Jagroo all instructed by Mr Vishaal Siewsaran. They represent Mr Watson Duke. Obviously Mr Ramlogan and the particular attorneys here are well known to us, they are, first of all, all based in South Trinidad and Tobago and, secondly, habitually before the court on behalf of the Opposition.

“Appearing for Mr Farley Augustine yesterday, we noted the appearance of Mr Kiel Taklalsingh, again a well-known southern lawyer from South Trinidad who is no stranger to us, having represented many matters brought by the Opposition to the courts.”

Al-Rawi said Justice Margaret Mohammed, before whom the matter is docketed, will be hearing the matter in January.

He said they have directions of the court where affidavits of the Recognition Board are to be filed by December 28, 2021.

The AG said affidavits of defendants Duke and Augustine are to be filed by January 5, 2022, and affidavits of the AG are to be filed on January 10, 2022.

The AG is also challenging Duke being a member of the Recognition and Certification Board.

Al-Rawi said he had cause to write to Duke as PSA head, in relation to consultation about the Government’s ­vaccination policy.

“Again, I’m cautioning that it is a rather uncomfortable situation that Mr Watson Duke sits as the Deputy Chief Secretary and that therefore immediately, that is right now, that is today, I’m writing to the president of the Public Services Association, who must answer or consider the invitation made by the Government,” he said.

“Quite interestingly, I’m also treating with the same individual who wears the hat of having to implement a Government policy with respect to vaccines in the context of the Tobago House of Assembly,” said Al-Rawi.

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and “attorneys from South Trinidad” are legal representatives of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley ­Augustine.

Senior Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) manager Leroy Baptiste will replace Watson Duke as president of the Public Services Association (PSA), effective January 1, 2022.

The decision came during a meeting of the PSA Conference of Delegates yesterday morning.

In a notice to members following the meeting, the PSA said Baptiste was appointed by majority vote.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced last night that a meeting with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is scheduled for today at 4.30 p.m.

In a statement, the AG said this followed his news conference earlier yesterday.

THE Government is prepared to go to court, even if it is all the way to the Privy Council, to defend its proposed directive that public servants get vaccinated or be furloughed from mid-January, 2022.

However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday that a door has been left open for consultation with trade uni­ons and other interest groups.

He said he wrote to 12 different union and association heads to engage in discussions.

December has now surpassed November to become Trinidad and Tobago’s deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health reported an additional 27 deaths yesterday, which takes December’s toll to 481, compared to 462 deaths recorded last month.

Tobago recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths yesterday, taking the island’s death toll this month to 48, also the highest number of deaths recorded in a single month in Tobago.

pan pioneer Anthony “Tony” Williams died yesterday at the St James Medical Complex around 2.30 a.m. due to complications from Covid-19.

Williams was 90 years old.

Williams, who suffered with hypertension and diabetes, suffered a stroke and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on December 7.

Those close to him said he waited for hours outside the hospital under a tent with other patients waiting to be admitted.

