AG ready for court

THE Government is prepared to go to court, even if it is all the way to the Privy Council, to defend its proposed directive that public servants get vaccinated or be furloughed from mid-January, 2022.
However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday that a door has been left open for consultation with trade unions and other interest groups.
He said he wrote to 12 different union and association heads to engage in discussions.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on Saturday that Government workers will have the choice of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-January 2022 or face being furloughed without pay.
This sparked immediate ire from unions, and protest action has been planned for today outside Whitehall in Port of Spain.
Speaking at a virtual news conference yesterday, the AG said he hopes that common sense will prevail as he reiterated the dangers of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the country’s high death and infection rates.
He said the data demonstrated that the country is in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, and nine out of ten hospitalised people on the “cusp of death” were unvaccinated.
The AG said one easily expected that a challenge to Government’s policy could end up before the courts—the High Court, Appeal Court and Privy Counci—in relation to constitutional issues.
But he maintained he will be listening and seeking further consideration.
As it stands now, though, there will be no shelving of the legislation to be taken to Parliament with regard to the Public Service Covid directive.
Al-Rawi said legal challenges have been mounted in other jurisdictions such as the European Court of Human Rights, United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Canada’s Supreme Court and Jamaica’s, and “one by one, the courts around the globe have determined that the majority protection is important”.
He emphasised that what is important now is the consultation and to receive views so the particulars of the law can be settled upon by the Government.
Asked if the law can be implemented if the matter is before the court, the AG said in other jurisdictions, injunctions were deemed to be inappropriate.
Al-Rawi said he could presuppose what a fair and independent court in Trinidad and Tobago will do and, therefore, he will leave it to the courts to determine if an injunction could be granted.
The AG argued that Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix would probably have to recuse herself from hearing a challenge related to Government’s proposed policy given her previous statements.
In September, during her annual speech at the opening of the court’s law term, Thomas-Felix said while employers are permitted to introduce a vaccination policy for new employees, consultation is mandatory for it to apply to current workers.
“Obviously, the president of the Industrial Court, having pronounced a public view on an aspect of work that can come before the president, probably cannot sit on any of these matters because, in essence, she’s put forward a view, quite respectfully, that shows she has formed a view in anticipation of hearing an event. That’s a very unusual situation.
“In other words then, it would be open to any participant, any party before the Industrial Court, to ask the honourable president of the Industrial Court to recuse herself from hearing any matter on the ground of bias, whether it be actual or apparent, in having predetermined the issue in the manner of her speech being interpreted in the way,” said Al-Rawi.
The AG said he had spoken to Caricom colleagues, including AGs in Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos, Barbados and other jurisdictions, and also took time to consider judgments in foreign jurisdictions.
He noted that injunctions have been refused around the world—Canada, the UK, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
He disclosed that his own advice to the Cabinet, as well as advice from senior counsel in and out of T&T, was that this was a simple majority law.
He said this proposal does not relate to the concept of collective bargaining but addressing the laws of Trinidad and Tobago.
Al-Rawi said in the Commonwealth context, rights and individual concepts have been balanced against preserving rights in a larger context, such that injunctions have been refused and laws including mandatory vaccine laws have been upheld.
The Attorney General said he was settling draft alternatives of the law, and on Monday he wrote to a number of entities requesting meetings with them.
The AG identified the people he had written (• See box at right) and indicated that the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) had indicated a willingness to meet.
Asked if there were any consultations before the Prime Minister’s announcement, the AG said there was, with a number of entities “too many to name right now”.
He said he did not speak collectively to the trade union movement.
However, the AG said now that the Prime Minister has announced a policy position, the baton has been handed to him and he will “get down to the details”.
Al-Rawi reiterated that Government was not proposing a mandatory vaccine law as he reminded that people will have a choice to take the vaccine, and if they are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, they will have to be regularly tested or they can not go to work.
He explained the process of being furloughed, saying that absence without leave is not indefinite.
He said furloughing comes to an end on the grounds of abandonment or dismissal.
Asked if there will be any exceptions, for example the Police Service, for vaccination, the AG said no and there will be no discrimination.
The Attorney General said the public sector included all aspects of Government, whether it was a company owned by Government or a statutory authority.
He noted that Government was the largest employer in T&T, and such offices included the Parliament, ministries, State enterprises, regional health authorities and statutory authorities like the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and CEPEP/
URP.
He said while Government workers will be required to be vaccinated to enter a public office safe zone, it does not apply to members of the public, therefore, vaccinated and unvaccinated can enter public offices.
Asked if there was a back-up plan in the event Government’s policy was unsuccessful, Al-Rawi said there always is, but he hoped common sense will prevail.
“I pray that the back-up plan is simple common sense. I pray that the back-up plan is to understand that as a nation, we’ve had over 2,000 people die, that we have 1,000 infections a day,” he said, adding that the death toll was in the 30s almost daily.
The AG said he was praying that union leaders and “agitators” in society, including Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, will understand that this consultation is a “golden one” and they would find room to support measures to protect people’s lives.
Consultation with
associations and unions
The AG has written to 12 associations and unions for consultation:
1. President of the Prisons Officers Association of Trinidad and Tobago
2. President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Social and Welfare Association
3. President of the Fire Association of Trinidad and Tobago
4. President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke
5. President of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) and National Trade Union Centre James Lambert
6. David Abdulah, president of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN)
7. Michael Annisette, president general of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU)
8. Joanne Ogeer, president, Communications Workers Union (CWU)
9. Antonia De Freitas, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA)
10. Idi Stuart, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA)
11. Ancel Roget, president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU)
12. Mario Als, president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union.