AG releases lawyers’ fees

The multimillion-dollar fees paid out to attorneys and firms under the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government are no longer secret, having been revealed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
Last month, the AG was adamant that he would not disclose the fees of attorneys who do work for the State.
The issue was raised during the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) meeting.
At the Parliament sitting last Friday, at the Red House, Port of Spain, the AG said he was authorised by Cabinet to disclose the fees and lay the schedule of payments in the Parliament.
The AG provided the fees paid for the past 11 years—for both the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration (2010-2015), amounting to $494.8 million; and the Dr Keith Rowley-led Government (2015-June 2021)—$410.5 million.
The Sunday Express examined the schedule of fees and the lion’s share of the money was paid to accounting firm Deloitte & Touche, which received over $200 million from both administrations collectively.
The CLICO matter formed part of the fees.
The firm was hired by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The Sunday Express understands some $23 billion of taxpayers’ money has already been expended on the CLICO bailout.
The Sunday Express learnt that the amount paid to Deloitte & Touche outweighs the expenditure for 1,075 matters in a six-year period under the Office of the Attorney General.
The Office of the Attorney General wrote to 125 attorneys informing them that the fees would have been laid in Parliament, and the vast majority of them, with the exception of 13, objected, the Sunday Express understands.
The list of fees is available on the Parliament’s website.
During the PNM administration for the past six years, October 2015- June 2021, a total of $410.5 million was spent ($410,500,257.16).
The lion’s share went to accounting firm Deloitte Trinidad—$134.2 million ($134,295,545.23)
The following are some of the fees paid:
• Charles Russell Speechlys—
$25.9 million
• Russell Martineau—
$17.8 million
• Vincent Nelson—
$10.9 million
• Gilbert Peterson—
$10.3 million
• Claude Denbow—
$10 million
• Fyard Hosein—
$16.9 million
• Deborah Peake—
$8.1 million
• Edward Jenkins—
$7.3 million
• Netram Kowlessar—
$7.2 million
Reginald Armour—
$10.7 million
• SEQUOR LAW PA— $13.5 million
• Ravi Rajcoomar—
$5.3 million
• Michael Quamina—
$3.9 million
• Pamela Elder—
$3.0 million
• Kerwyn Garcia—
$4.3 million
• Douglas Mendes—
$4.5 million.
During the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration a total of $494.8 million ($494,848,294.22) was spent between 2010 and 2015.
Some of the attorneys with huge bills include:
• Vincent Nelson—
$40.6 million
• Russell Martineau—
$11.4 million
• Larry Lalla—
$8.8 million
• Gerald Ramdeen—
$11.9 million
• Allan Newman—
$15.3 million
• Alix Partners—
$20.9 million.
Pricey accounting
During the former People’s Partnership government, some $91.4 million was paid to Deloitte & Touche Trinidad.
The following is a breakdown of money paid to the firm:
• 2012-2013—
$15.8 million
• 2013-2014—
$36.9 million
• 2014-2015—
$38.6 million
• 2015-2016—
$16.5 million
• 2016- 2017—
$35.7 million
• 2017-2018—
$28.1 million
• 2018-2019—
$15.5 million
• 2019-2020—
$28.7 million
• 2020-June 2021— $9.4 million.
AG’s statement
At the Parliament sitting on Friday, Al-Rawi noted the millions paid to Deloitte & Touche.
He said the payments of $410,500,257.16 for the six-year period up to June 2021 included the sum of $148,761,266.04 expended solely for and at the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office and $122,075,725.77 spent in the liquidation of the sum of $141,378,925.54 left unpaid by the previous administration.
Al-Rawi said it included sums paid to foreign attorneys and other entities involved in providing forensic services to Government, with the largest single items of expenditure attributed to one entity only in the sum of $134,295,545.23, paid to the investigating forensic accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche for one matter only in the six-year period 2015-2021 for forensic work relating to investigations managed by the DPP.
The AG said accordingly, deducting expenditure attributable to the DPP’s office and arrears paid for professional services rendered under the previous administration, the Office of the Attorney General has spent $139,663,265.35 for the last six years for matters, including $67,441,121.45 paid to 13 foreign professionals and $72,222,143.90 paid to local attorneys and professionals.
Generally, Al-Rawi said the Office of the Attorney General ensured value for money.
He said the AG’s Office achieved a savings of $2.456 billion in expenditure by the simple reorganisation of three ministries—the Ministry of the Attorney General, the former Ministry of Legal Affairs and part of the former Ministry of Justice.
Al-Rawi said the Appropriation and Supplementary Appropriation Acts for the 11-year period 2010 to 2021 demonstrated that for the period 2010 to 2015, the three separated ministries incurred expenditure in the sum of $4.585 billion while in comparison, for the six-year period 2015 to 2021, the Office of the AGLA expended $2,129,938,054.
He provided a summary of Expenditure for External Services:
For a five-year period (2015 to 2020), the Office of the AG spent $371,820,727 in all external professional services.
He said this was against the sum of $636,224,219.76 in expenditure and liabilities incurred under the previous administration for the period 2010 to 2015.
Al-Rawi said the Office of the AG has expended the sum of $38,679,530.16 for external professional services in the current financial year 2020/2021, bringing the total VAT-inclusive expenditure for the six-year period 2015 to June 2021 to $410,500,257.16.
Background
In June 2021, Al-Rawi was adamant that he would not disclose the fees of attorneys who do work for the State because these attorneys are involved in criminal matters, matters involving the Department of Justice, Mutual Assistance (Treaty) or the Central Authority.
It was the first virtual meeting of the Standing Finance Committee, which involves all members of the House of Representatives.
Each of the 41 MPs sat at home or office and participated in the meeting, aimed at considering the supplementation of expenditure of $2.9 billion.
The Ministry of the Attorney General was one of the heads of expenditure examined and, therefore, Al-Rawi was required to explain the supplementation of $118.9 million to his ministry.
This included $51 million for fees according to the Schedule provided to Members relating to the Supplementation/Variation of Estimates for fiscal 2021.