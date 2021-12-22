President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget is calling on the Government to withdraw its announcement of a Covid-19 vaccination policy for public servants, and to have proper discussions with trade unions to arrive at an acceptable solution.
He says if this is not done, yesterday’s meeting with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi would have been nothing more than a sham designed to give the appearance of consultation.
Roget was speaking during a media briefing following a meeting with Al-Rawi to discuss the “no vaccine, no pay” policy announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Saturday.
“We call for the withdrawal and let us reset immediately and begin the discussions,” he said.
Roget also called for evidence to show that a vaccinated person cannot contract or spread Covid-19.
“Until there’s empirical evidence to show that a vaccinated person cannot contract and/or spread Covid-19 virus and all its variants, then taking the vaccine must be a matter of a personal choice,” he said.
Roget noted that an Industrial Relations Advisory Committee had developed a proposal for workplace vaccination. The proposal went before Cabinet, and did not include any recommendations for mandatory vaccination, he said.
“The Government, however, chose to disregard that and went for the unilateral approach,” Roget said.
Roget said it was communicated quite clearly to the AG that the trade union movement wants the PM’s announcement to be withdrawn before any further consultation is done.
“If the outcome is to encourage more people to be vaccinated, you are going about it the wrong way. Indeed, if you are to engage us in those discussions going forward, you ought to withdraw that unilateral position that was announced by the Prime Minister.
“For us to engage meaningfully going forward, we call for immediate rejection or removal of that position that was announced by the Prime Minister which is tantamount to mandatory vaccination.
“We believe that the outcome of more people being vaccinated can be achieved through public education and a different type of approach, a collaborative approach—not the badgering.
“The badgering will only produce a counter-type of effect, where there will be stout resistance,” Roget said.
He stressed the trade union movement is not against vaccination, and noted he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 himself.
But he said the unions support people’s right to choose.
If the Government’s position is not withdrawn, Roget vowed that the trade union movement will resist “in the most stout and strong way”.