...AG: Rule of law must take its course

The law must be allowed to take its course.

That was Attorney General Reginald Armour’s comment on the Privy Council’s dismissal of the former FIFA vice-president and former minister’s appeal against his extradition to the United States.

In a media yesterday, the Attorney General noted that in his appeal before the Privy Council, Warner argued four issues, the last (and) most significant one being whether there was procedural or substantive unfairness in the procedure leading to the issuance of the Authority to Proceed to enable his extradition, as requested by the USA.

“The Privy Council has unanimously determined that no procedural or substantive unfairness has taken place preventing Mr Warner’s extradition to the USA. The judgment determined further that in dismissing Mr Warner’s appeal there was no necessity for it to consider any of the constitutional issues raised by Mr Warner about the relationship between the Executive, the Legislature and the Courts in Trinidad and Tobago,” the Attorney General stated.

“As Attorney General, I am able to assure the citizenry of this Republic that in Trinidad and Tobago that the rule of law and due process are alive and well, and the law must now be allowed to take its course,” he added.

Armour highlighted paragraph one of the Privy Council’s judgment which “significantly...reminds us” that the appellant, Warner, “is a politician, businessman and former vice-president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). He is charged by the prosecuting authorities in the United States of America with various crimes covering a period of more than three decades”.

Warner has exhausted all of his appeals. In May 2015 US then-attorney general Loretta Lynch said FIFA officials had run a “rampant, systemic and deep-rooted” scheme to “acquire millions of dollars in bribes and kickback”.

“They were expected to uphold the rules that keep soccer honest and protect the integrity of the game. Instead, they corrupted the business of worldwide soccer to serve their interests and enrich themselves,” Lynch stated. Warner was among nine current and former FIFA officials indicted by US prosecutors on charges related to racketeering and bribery. The US sought his extradition.

In September 2015 then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi signed the Authority to Proceed documents, clearing the way for extradition proceedings against Warner, who was wanted in the US on corruption charges. The US had previously sent agents to get Warner when the matter was before the local courts.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TCL quarry shut after worker killed

TCL quarry shut after worker killed

OPERATIONS have been shut down at the site where employee Gavin Ramoutar was killed at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Mayo quarry on Wednesday morning.

In a brief response to queries from the Express yesterday, the company said, “We have ceased operations at the area where the accident occurred and will continue to work with authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) to meet all requirements regarding the investigations into (Wednesday’s) accident.”

TCL confirmed that counselling has also been offered to workers.

...AG: Rule of law must take its course

...AG: Rule of law must take its course

The law must be allowed to take its course.

That was Attorney General Reginald Armour’s comment on the Privy Council’s dismissal of the former FIFA vice-president and former minister’s appeal against his extradition to the United States.

In a media yesterday, the Attorney General noted that in his appeal before the Privy Council, Warner argued four issues, the last (and) most significant one being whether there was procedural or substantive unfairness in the procedure leading to the issuance of the Authority to Proceed to enable his extradition, as requested by the USA.

Grief for a murdered brother

Grief for a murdered brother

Among the 383 homicides recorded in 2012, there is one that may not have garnered much attention.

To this day, however, it has left a survi­ving family member with feelings of immense loss and hurt, and with a prayer that families will do right by the youth of the nation to repair everything that is wrong with society.

The life of Atiba Charles was snuffed out in November 2012 at the hands of merciless cri­minals.

Mom: Dog owner must pay

Mom: Dog owner must pay

Lawyers representing the mother of the three-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog on Monday have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the owner of the animal.

Cassyann Dass is claiming he was negligent and she is seeking compensation for the physical, psychological and emotional injuries sustained by both her son and herself.

The letter, issued by Senior Coun­sel Anand Ramlogan yesterday to Imran Solomon, called on him to give an undertaking to pay for all the medical treatment of the child at any private institution which may be recommended by the doctors of the San Fernando General Hospital, failing which the legal team, which also includes attorneys Ganesh Saroop and Robert Abdool-Mitchell, has been instructed to seek interim relief to compel him to pay for the treatments.

JACK LOSES 5-NIL

JACK LOSES 5-NIL

FORMER FIFA vice-president Jack Warner was dealt a major blow yesterday when the Privy Council in London, England, dismissed an appeal he had filed against his extradition to the United States.

Yesterday morning five British judges—Lords Hodge, Briggs, Hamblem, Burrows and Sir Declan Morgan—unanimously held there was no merit in the appeal, and, therefore, it should be struck out.

It was the third consecutive defeat against the former politician on the points of law raised after both the local High Court and Court of Appeal made the same findings back in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Recommended for you