...AG: Rule of law must take its course

OPERATIONS have been shut down at the site where employee Gavin Ramoutar was killed at the Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) Mayo quarry on Wednesday morning.

In a brief response to queries from the Express yesterday, the company said, “We have ceased operations at the area where the accident occurred and will continue to work with authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) to meet all requirements regarding the investigations into (Wednesday’s) accident.”

TCL confirmed that counselling has also been offered to workers.