...AG: Rule of law must take its course

The law must be allowed to take its course.
That was Attorney General Reginald Armour’s comment on the Privy Council’s dismissal of the former FIFA vice-president and former minister’s appeal against his extradition to the United States.
In a media yesterday, the Attorney General noted that in his appeal before the Privy Council, Warner argued four issues, the last (and) most significant one being whether there was procedural or substantive unfairness in the procedure leading to the issuance of the Authority to Proceed to enable his extradition, as requested by the USA.
“The Privy Council has unanimously determined that no procedural or substantive unfairness has taken place preventing Mr Warner’s extradition to the USA. The judgment determined further that in dismissing Mr Warner’s appeal there was no necessity for it to consider any of the constitutional issues raised by Mr Warner about the relationship between the Executive, the Legislature and the Courts in Trinidad and Tobago,” the Attorney General stated.
“As Attorney General, I am able to assure the citizenry of this Republic that in Trinidad and Tobago that the rule of law and due process are alive and well, and the law must now be allowed to take its course,” he added.
Armour highlighted paragraph one of the Privy Council’s judgment which “significantly...reminds us” that the appellant, Warner, “is a politician, businessman and former vice-president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). He is charged by the prosecuting authorities in the United States of America with various crimes covering a period of more than three decades”.
Warner has exhausted all of his appeals. In May 2015 US then-attorney general Loretta Lynch said FIFA officials had run a “rampant, systemic and deep-rooted” scheme to “acquire millions of dollars in bribes and kickback”.
“They were expected to uphold the rules that keep soccer honest and protect the integrity of the game. Instead, they corrupted the business of worldwide soccer to serve their interests and enrich themselves,” Lynch stated. Warner was among nine current and former FIFA officials indicted by US prosecutors on charges related to racketeering and bribery. The US sought his extradition.
In September 2015 then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi signed the Authority to Proceed documents, clearing the way for extradition proceedings against Warner, who was wanted in the US on corruption charges. The US had previously sent agents to get Warner when the matter was before the local courts.