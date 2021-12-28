AG’s office: Promoter apologised

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has denied he gave legal advice to businessman Adrian Scoon on matters relating to the Covid-19 Public Health Ordinance.
In fact, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs said, in a release yesterday, the promoter had “offered his apology” to the AG.
Referring to a story headlined “Loophole for party boat” in the Express yesterday, the release stated: “This morning (Tuesday) Mr Scoon offered his apology to the AG, specifically acknowledged that no legal advice was given by the AG and stated that he regretted the inconvenience caused.”
In a letter dated December 26, 2021, to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Scoon wrote: “Dear Minister Deyalsingh, we at the Ocean Pelican are writing to inform you that we have attained our Restaurant and Bar Licence and wish to convert our vessel into a floating restaurant and more importantly as a safe zone.
“On advice from the Honourable AG Faris Al-Rawi, we ensure you that our vessel will remain docked and will not sail so as to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations. We emphasise that we plan on observing all protocols that constitute a safe zone during this period. Should you require any further information, please feel free to contact the undersigned via (cellphone number omitted by the Express). Regards, Adrian Scoon—managing director.”
Checks by the Express on the Ministry of Legal Affairs Company Registry for the company Ocean Sweetness Ltd show the annual returns filed on September 16, 2021, being paid to holders of shares Harbour Tours Ltd and Shane Gillette.
The beneficial owners of shares are Adrian Scoon of Westmoorings, businessman Barry Lewis of Diamond Vale, businessman John Stuart Gillette of Bayshore, and businessman Shane Gillette of Bayshore.
The Office of the AG said he wished to bring clarification on the matter, since Scoon “is very well known” to him.
The AG admitted that Scoon had “called many weeks ago to ask a general question about the Public Health Regulations and party boats, and the AG specifically informed him to put his enquiries to the Minister of Health and/or Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
“The AG specifically cautioned Mr Scoon to ensure that whatever he does, he must strictly observe the law, as there are no exceptions. The AG gave NO legal advice to Mr Scoon whatsoever.
“The AG NEVER saw, nor did he authorise, the letter referred to in the article which was supposedly written to the Minister of Health. Mr Scoon’s general enquiries of the AG were, as are all general enquiries of that nature, redirected to the relevant line ministries where appropriate,” the release from the AG’s Office stated.
Further, Al-Rawi pointed out that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions “is the proper entity to advise the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on any matters in relation to the incident... and the AG has no remit in this matter, and will leave the law to follow its natural course”.
Police probe
Scoon’s party-atmosphere Boxing Day gathering is currently engaging the attention of the police, who have initiated a criminal probe into the matter.
On Sunday, according to police reports, Western Division officers received several calls from concerned people, reporting that a boat party was taking place.
When officers arrived in the vicinity of The Anchorage in Chaguaramas, several party attendees started running, sources said.
Recent amendments to the regulations allow the re-opening of in-house dining, once a safe zone is in effect—that is, patrons show proof of their full vaccination status.
Checks by the Express on the Ministry of Works and Transport website, under Listing of Registered Passenger/Recreational Vessels—For Party Cruise Operations, lists the Ocean Pelican as being allowed 257 passengers.
Under Section 4(1)(C), the Public Health Ordinance Regulations 2020 states: (1) For the purposes of controlling and preventing the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it shall be an offence, during the period specified in regulation 17, for any person to—(b) operate a party boat, boat tour or club; (c) hold public parties or public fetes.
Permission granted
for land activity
Under the Custom & Excise Division and according to the Special Licence [Liquor Licences Act Chpt 84:10 Section 45 (1) (a) (b) (c) (2)], permission was granted to Scoon, trading as Ocean Sweetness Ltd of 25 Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, to be issued a Special Licence (Special Restaurant Licence).
In respect of the vessel MV Ocean Pelican, the licence is valid for the period April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
The sum of $3,375 was paid for the licence and was signed off by the Comptroller of Customs.
A copy of his receipt states that the Licensing District of St George West, “Adrian Scoon being the keeper of a restaurant known as MV Ocean Pelican in premises situated at #25 Queen’s Park West, PoS, is hereby granted a special restaurant licence in respect of the said premises which shall be valid from the day of the date thereof until the 31st day of March next ensuing 2022... dated December 23, 2021...”
The licence granted was for operations at the Queen’s Park West address.