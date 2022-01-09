AG’s office: THA chief trying to cover missteps

THE application by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and its Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to strike out the interpretation summons brought by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is nothing more than an attempt to sidestep judicial scrutiny and to “cover up” missteps already made by Augustine.
So stated attorney Tenille Ramkissoon of the Attorney General’s Office in a letter last Friday to one of the attorneys representing Augustine and the THA that the State will not be withdrawing the interpretation summons, as requested by his clients.
It was explained that there is still need for judicial clarification as to whether there was a breach of section 16(8) of the THA Act when Watson Duke was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA while at the same time being president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB).
In fact, Ramkissoon said Al-Rawi was interested “in the spirit of transparency to clarify the law on the issue, so as to provide much-needed guidance not only to your client’s new administration but to other administrations which might succeed it”.
The letter was addressed to attorney Kiel Taklalsingh who requested last Monday that the matter be withdrawn given that Duke had already resigned from his positions in the PSA and RRCB. Taklalsingh stated the matter has become one that is now academic in nature and serves no useful purpose.
On Wednesday, he also filed an application at the High Court to have it struck out. That same day, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, and a team of other attorneys filed a similar application on behalf of Duke.
Candour and transparency
In her latest correspondence to Taklalsingh, Ramkissoon said, in addition to Duke, the appointments of Joel Sampson and Nigel Taitt as assistant secretaries of the THA executive council were also of concern to the Attorney General.
This is because currently they are both still employed at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) respectively, she said.
She said Al-Rawi was acting in a manner that was bona fide, transparent and in accordance with his role as the guardian of the public interest and, it was expected that Augustine would have done the same.
“We expected your client, Mr Farley Augustine to act with similar candour and transparency consistent with his oath of office as well as his obligations as Chief Secretary.
“This office is created by the Constitution and carries a devolved responsibility in several areas relating to the good governance of Tobago. We also expect that you would have advised your client of the obligations reposed in his office.
“It has now been confirmed that Mr Duke, whilst the president of the PSA, on December 30th, 2021 purported to write a letter to WASA offering his resignation on January 3rd 2022.
“Furthermore, both Mr Taitt and Mr Sampson are still engaged in an occupation for remuneration. In fact, Mr Joel Sampson is the Deputy Presiding Officer of the Assembly,” Ramkissoon wrote.
Full and frank disclosure
Ramkissoon added while Augustine has since filed his affidavit, in the interpretation summons that is to be heard before Justice Margaret Mohammed sometime later this month, he failed to disclose the positions as it related to Sampson and Taitt, since this could have proved beneficial to the court in making its decision.
“We hold the view that your client has a continuing obligation to make full and frank disclosure even in non-contentious proceedings such as the instant construction claim.
“Accordingly, we give you notice that we propose to bring these matters to the attention of the court and to point out your client’s continuing failure to assist the court and to be forthright and transparent in his affidavit,” she said.
Ramkissoon added that Augustine has been remiss in his responsibilities in doing background checks on Duke, Taitt and Sampson.
“These background checks are based on a cornerstone principle of qualification and conflict of interest, which informs an appointment to public office,” said the attorney.