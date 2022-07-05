Attorney General Reginald Armour SC yesterday piloted a bill — the Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill — which he had opposed when he was president of the Law Association in 2016.
In introducing the bill, which seeks to extend the no-bail legislation of 2019 by a period of four years — from August 5, 2019 to August 5, 2023 - Armour stated he was privileged to address the House as the Attorney General of the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago, seeking to persuade the House to support the legislation.
The Opposition walked out of the chamber as he began, with Wade Mark declaring that the Attorney General had “disgraced his office”.
The Attorney General said: “On June 28, 2016, I had the privilege and the honour to serve as the president of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago. In that capacity in 2016 with reference to a previous incarnation of this legislation, I stood then in the name of the Law Association and declared on behalf of that Association that the predecessor bill which sought an extension of the operation of the Bail Act until the 15th August 2018 and the extension of the operation of the Anti-Gang Act 2011, could not be supported then by the Law Association because those two proposed pieces of legislation were inconsistent with, among other things, legislation which was reasonably justifiable in a society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual,” he said.
“Today as I stand here to persuade this House to pass legislation on a continuation of the same subject, it is my solemn responsibility to persuade this House that in the changed and current circumstances of Trinidad and Tobago today, that bill must be continued and extended,” he said.
Different perspective
The AG said he was making these remarks in order to guard against any suggestion that he was being inconsistent.
He said he was looking at the bill through the lens of “an entirely different perspective - as Attorney General and with a mandate of the Government to govern the country responsibly”.
He said the Government was seeking by the bill to provide for the safety, security and peace of mind of the citizens- “our young women, our mothers, our young men, our elderly and all our citizens who in today’s reality live under siege and which body of citizens relies on this responsible government,” governing the country in the interest of everyone.
Armour quoted extensively from the Privy Council judgment in the Dominic Suraj case, stating that the stronger the public interest in issue, the greater the interference with individual rights which may be permitted without there being any violation.
The Attorney General said the extension of Act No 17 of 2019 was being sought given the crime situation. He said the Government accepted that the Court of Appeal in the Akili Charles matter had declared parts of the Act to be unconstitutional. “But that does not affect what we are about today...and the Government is convinced given its mandate that it must continue and proceed with its legislative agenda, notwithstanding,” he said.
He pointed out that the Government had appealed that decision at the Privy Council. He said therefore the Government must legislate to maintain the status quo for one more year as it seeks to work with the national community to bring crime further under control.
He said the Prime Minister stated that violence can be seen to amount to a public health emergency which his Government is committed to address.
He said the question was whether the bill strikes an acceptable balance between the rights and freedoms of individuals- that is “persons charged with serious crimes who are remanded in custody”- and the general interest of the community- “our young women, our young men, our elderly, our general citizenry”.
Alarming statistics
The Attorney General said the statistics showed a serious state of affairs, with alarming figures with respect to, but not limited to murders, violence sex offences and firearms. He said, according to statistics from the TTPS between 2017 and 2022, the number of serious crimes amounted to 58,533 of which 17,401 cases were detected.
He said a high proportion of the crimes reported were serious offences covered by the Bail Amendment Bill. He added that the Commissioner of Police said 85 per cent of the murders being committed are done with illicit firearms. He said between 2017 and 2022, there were 5,313 unlawful possession of firearm reports; 2017 there were 1163, 2018-1251, 2019-921, 2020-813, 2021-750 and 2022-410.
He said during that period there were 3,533 arrests for firearms and there were 513 arrests for possession of firearms in 2021 and 245 arrests in 2022 up to June 30. “We simply cannot ignore these statistics,” he said. He also pointed to the high incidence of heinous sex offences against women which has caused outrage and protest by the public, calling for more protection. The Attorney General said the extension of the 2019 Bail Amendment Act was aimed at sending a very clear message to criminals.
He noted that the Privy Council and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) have taken the view that time spent in custody before sentencing should be taken into account and it was clear that the question of remand time would be taken into consideration by the local courts, when persons come for sentencing.
He said persons can apply for bail in exceptional circumstances with the interpretation of “exceptional circumstances” being left up to the court. He stressed that the Bill respected the separation of powers, with the Government providing for the safety of citizens, while reserve powers are kept within the province of the judiciary to manage the extension (of the no bail provision) that is being sought.